Noninvasive method to validate the variability of blood pressure during arrhythmias

Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with the prognosis of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is unclear how BPV is related to various organs. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between BPV and multiple organ functions. A total of three hundred fifteen participants (114 males; mean age: 70"‰Â±"‰9 years) participated in a community health checkup held in Tarumizu City. Home blood pressure (BP) was measured using a HEM-9700T (OMRON Healthcare, Kyoto, Japan). Day-to-day BPV was evaluated by the coefficient of variation (CV) of home BP measured in the morning for one month. N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-pro BNP) and high-sensitivity (hs-)troponin T were measured as cardiac biomarkers. Liver stiffness and renal function were evaluated using the Fibrous-4 (Fib4) index and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), respectively. NT-pro BNP and hs-troponin T were divided by the median value. Fib4 index greater than 2.67 and eGFR less than 60"‰mL/min/1.73 m2 were defined as high Fib4 index and low eGFR, respectively. In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the CV of systolic BP was significantly associated with high NT-pro BNP, high Fib 4 index, and low eGFR, but not with high hs-troponin T. In contrast, the CV of diastolic BP was not associated with low eGFR, and the other three biomarkers had the same results as systolic BP. In conclusion, day-to-day BPV of systolic BP is independently associated with NT-pro BNP, eGFR, and Fib4 index, but not with hs-troponin T. In contrast, diastolic BPV was not found to be associated with eGFR.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO