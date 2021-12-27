ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noninvasive method to validate the variability of blood pressure during arrhythmias

By Tomonori Watanabe
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the management of hypertension, cuff-based noninvasive blood pressure (BP) measurement has established accuracy and is widely used in various settings (e.g., office, home, and ambulatory conditions). All BP values measured by this technique provide both the information necessary for an accurate diagnosis of hypertension and prognostic power for cardiovascular disease...

