Home blood pressure variability and target organ damage

By Takashi Hisamatsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh blood pressure (BP) is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD). The prevalence of elevated BP remains high, and the greatest absolute burden of elevated BP is especially found in the East Asian and Pacific regions [1]. Recent international hypertension management guidelines confer increasing weight...

MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Causes of Sudden High Blood Pressure

Sudden high blood pressure occurs in some persons under stress or excitement. Certain medications can also cause sudden high blood pressure. When you experience stress, your body releases certain chemicals to raise your blood pressure. It’s not clear why this happens, but it may be due to the hormones that get triggered by the brain during stressful situations. People who have “nervous tension” often develop temporary increases in blood pressure after periods of prolonged anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Crescent-News

Do older people benefit from higher blood pressure?

Q. I am a pharmacologist, recently retired at age 71. In my opinion, the blood pressure guidelines need to be carefully considered in those of us who are healthy, thin and active with a BP in the 140/90 range. I think I am more apt to suffer a decrease in...
CANCER
Lima News

Have high blood pressure? Yogurt might help

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans. Now, a new study finds that there may be an easy way to help combat the condition — with a simple snack in your fridge. A recent study from researchers at the University of South...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Noninvasive method to validate the variability of blood pressure during arrhythmias

For the management of hypertension, cuff-based noninvasive blood pressure (BP) measurement has established accuracy and is widely used in various settings (e.g., office, home, and ambulatory conditions). All BP values measured by this technique provide both the information necessary for an accurate diagnosis of hypertension and prognostic power for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, and the reduction of high BP levels leads to the prevention of CVD events [1]. In addition, various BP variability parameters, such as short-, mid-, and long-term variability assessed by office BP, home BP, and ambulatory BP monitoring, are associated with the progression of target organ damage and a risk of CVD events, independent of the patients' average BP values [2,3,4]. However, the evidence underlying these associations was obtained in studies of populations without arrhythmia or in investigations that ignored the contribution of arrythmias, since the device used for the BP measurements had been validated only under sinus rhythm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dendritic cells as potential initiators of immune-mediated hypertensive disorders

Current knowledge suggests the involvement of both innate and adaptive immunity in the pathophysiology of hypertension and hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) [1]. Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), such as dendritic cells (DCs), play a pivotal role in the initiation of adaptive immunity, which may contribute to vascular and kidney injury in hypertension through T cell activation [2]. DCs are mainly derived from hematopoietic bone marrow progenitor cells and exist in an immature state in blood. After exposure to pathogens, DCs are activated to the mature form and migrate to lymph nodes with the capability to induce an adaptive immune response. Peripheral DCs are divided into two subsets, namely, myeloid DCs (mDCs) and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs). The former are characterized by CD11c expression and have a high capacity to produce proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., interleukin (IL)-6, IL-12 and IL-23), while the latter express CD123 and preferentially secrete type I interferon (IFN) to protect against viral infection. Both subsets of DCs play roles not only in infectious diseases but also in the development of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. However, the distribution of DC subsets may vary from disease to disease. An mDC/pDC imbalance was reported in coronary heart disease patients by Shi et al. in 2007 [3], but its significance has not been rigorously evaluated in the context of hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Plasma metabolomic profiles associated with hypertension and blood pressure in response to thiazide diuretics

This study aimed to identify the metabolomic alterations associated with hypertension (HTN) and the response of blood pressure (BP) to thiazide diuretics. A total of 50 participants previously untreated for HTN were prospectively recruited. After a 2-week lifestyle adjustment, 30 participants with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and/or diastolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰90"‰mmHg were classified into the HTN group and prescribed hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) at 50"‰mg per day for 2 weeks. The remaining 20 participants, who had relatively normal BP, were assigned to the normotension group. Metabolomic profiles related to the response of BP to thiazide diuretics were analyzed. A total of 73 differential metabolites were found to be associated with HTN, and 27 metabolites were significantly changed upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-sensitive metabolites). Among the identified metabolites, 7 (aspartate, histidine, C5-DC, C5-M-DC, C14:1, phosphatidylcholine ae C34:1, and phosphatidylcholine ae C34:3) were positively associated with HTN and decreased in abundance upon HCTZ treatment (HCTZ-reduced/HTN-associated metabolites). Moreover, multivariate analysis of 20 metabolites whose baseline levels were associated with the response of BP revealed that aspartate, glutamate, lysophosphatidylcholine C16:0, lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3, and sphingomyelin C24:1 were independently related to systolic BP reduction, and lysophosphatidylcholine C20:3 was independently associated with diastolic BP reduction. In conclusion, we identified 5 metabolites independently related to BP changes with HCTZ treatment. An advanced biomarker profile of thiazide-induced metabolomic changes may provide a clue with which to further explore the complex and mixed effects of thiazide treatment in a clinical setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a risk prediction score for hypertension incidence using Japanese health checkup data

Hypertension is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. We developed a simple scoring method for predicting future hypertension using health checkup data. A total of 41,902 participants aged 30"“69 years without baseline hypertension who underwent annual health checkups (mean age, 52.3"‰Â±"‰10.2 years; male, 47.7%) were included. They were randomly assigned to derivation (n"‰="‰27,935) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰13,967) at a ratio of 2:1. In the derivation cohort, we performed multivariable logistic regression analysis and assigned scores to each factor significantly associated with 5-year hypertension. We evaluated the predictive ability of the scores using area under the curve (AUC) analysis and then applied them to the validation cohort to assess their validity. The score including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 14 and included seven indicators (age, body mass index, blood pressure, current smoking, family history of hypertension, diabetes, and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 12 and included five indicators (the above indicators, except diabetes and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling was better; blood sampling did not improve diagnostic ability. The AUC of the score not including items requiring blood sampling was 0.76, with a sensitivity and specificity of 0.82 and 0.60, respectively, for scores â‰¥6 points. The incidence of hypertension gradually and constantly increased (from 0.9 to 49.6%) as the score increased from 0 to â‰¥10. Analysis in the validation cohort yielded similar results. We developed a simple and useful clinical prediction model to predict the 5-year incidence of hypertension among a general Japanese population. The model had reasonably high predictive ability and reproducibility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Better vascular function tests in cardiovascular care: learning from evidence and providing improved diagnostics to the patient

In hypertensive organ disorders, it goes without saying that adverse effects occur mainly in blood vessels. High blood pressure causes damage to vascular structure and function, eventually leading to vascular dysfunction and failure. When treating hypertension, it is therefore necessary not only to evaluate blood pressure levels but also to comprehensively evaluate organ damage, including degradation of vascular function. In the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension (JSH 2019) [1], the evaluation of hypertensive vascular disorders, including atherosclerosis, can be divided broadly into two types: morphological and functional assessment. Morphological assessment is performed by various imaging modalities, including ultrasound, while functional assessment is performed by physiological tests, such as the vascular endothelial function test, pulse wave velocity (PWV), and pulse wave analysis. Although differences in the measurement principles and the clinical significance of the results of each test are beyond the scope of our review, all the physiological tests have been studied extensively, and relevant meta-analyses have shown that they all have good prognostic value.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Risk-associated management disparities in acute myocardial infarction

Despite improvements in the treatment of myocardial infarction (MI), risk-associated management disparities may exist. We investigated this issue including temporal trends in a large MI cohort (n"‰="‰179,291) registered 2005"“2017 in SWEDEHEART. Multivariable models were used to study the associations between risk categories according to the GRACE 2.0 score and coronary procedures (timely reperfusion, invasive assessment"‰â‰¤"‰3Â days, in-hospital coronary revascularization), pharmacological treatments (P2Y12-blockers, betablockers, renin"“angiotensin"“aldosterone-system [RAAS]-inhibitors, statins), structured follow-up and secondary prevention (smoking cessation, physical exercise training). High-risk patients (n"‰="‰76,295 [42.6%]) experienced less frequent medical interventions compared to low/intermediate-risk patients apart from betablocker treatment. Overall, intervention rates increased over time with more pronounced increases seen in high-risk patients compared to lower-risk patients for in-hospital coronary revascularization (+"‰23.6% vs."‰+"‰12.5% in patients"‰<"‰80Â years) and medication with P2Y12-blockers (+"‰22.2% vs."‰+"‰7.8%). However, less pronounced temporal increases were noted in high-risk patients for medication with RAAS-blockers (+"‰8.5% vs."‰+"‰13.0%) and structured follow-up (+"‰31.6% vs."‰+"‰36.3%); pinteraction"‰<"‰0.001 for all. In conclusion, managementÂ of high-risk patients with MI is improving. However, the lower rates of follow-up and of RAAS-inhibitorÂ prescription are a concern. Our data emphasize the need of continuous quality improvement initiatives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE

