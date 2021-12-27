ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History - Dec. 27

Salina Post
 4 days ago
Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year. On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On this date:. In...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina, KS
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

