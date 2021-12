A man called police 3:03 p.m. Dec. 18 after receiving a Christmas card in a red envelope in the mail. He said when he opened the card dust spilled out. The recipient did not recognize the sender’s name, and the return address does not exist. The responding officer observed that it was glitter and not dust that spilled out of the card, and that someone had played a joke on him with a glitter-bomb card. However, the resident was not amused. He asked that a report of the incident be kept on file.

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO