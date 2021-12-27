ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Dendritic cells as potential initiators of immune-mediated hypertensive disorders

By Akinori Higaki
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent knowledge suggests the involvement of both innate and adaptive immunity in the pathophysiology of hypertension and hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) [1]. Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), such as dendritic cells (DCs), play a pivotal role in the initiation of adaptive immunity, which may contribute to vascular and kidney injury in hypertension through...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Enigmatic Immune Cells May Ignite Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis and Other Brain Disorders

A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
CANCER
reviewofoptometry.com

Anemia Common in Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Patients

More than half the cases of idiopathic intracranial hypertension in this study were only resolved following treatment of the underlying anemia. Photo: Getty Images. Although anemia is a risk factor of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), previous studies haven’t identified a significant association between the two. A recent investigation aimed to more precisely pinpoint the relationship between IIH and anemia to help guide management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Could GLP-1 RAs Improve COVID-19-Induced Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

Recent studies show that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists have anti-inflammatory effects in human and rodent pathological models, making them a potential therapeutic strategy for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension after COVID-19 infection. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a hormone well-known for regulating blood sugar, and GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) have been used...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Pulmonary hypertension: Diagnosis

Several tests can help a doctor determine if a person has pulmonary hypertension. The tests are mostly outpatient procedures with minimal risk to the person getting tested. Pulmonary hypertension is an elevation in the blood pressure of the lungs. It can happen due to heart disease, but can also be spontaneous due to clots or other chronic diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dendritic Cells#Hypertension#Coronary Heart Disease#Nk Cells#T Cell#Hmod#Dcs
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Parsing the transcription factors governing T cell immunity

Zhong et al. exploit allelic variations in mice to pinpoint the 'heavy lifter' transcription factor families governing the chromatin landscape of resting and activated T cells. Temporal control of gene expression is essential for the development of effective T cell responses to infection. Although many transcription factors (TFs) have been...
SCIENCE
Newswise

UTSW working to reprogram cells to strengthen immunity in geriatric patients

Newswise — Tuoqi Wu, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunology and in the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, studies aging in immune cells. His groundbreaking work at UT Southwestern was recently recognized with a grant from the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and the American Federation for Aging Research, part of a $2.26 million mulifaceted grant program in support of biomedical research on aging.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

In infants with congenital heart disease autonomic dysfunction is associated with pre-operative brain injury

Brain injury is a serious and common complication of critical congenital heart disease (CHD). Impaired autonomic development (assessed by heart rate variability (HRV)) is associated with brain injury in other high-risk neonatal populations. Objective. To determine whether impaired early neonatal HRV is associated with pre-operative brain injury in CHD. Methods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Immune Cell Population Potentially Responsible for Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis

Inhibiting the activity of group 3 innate lymphoid cells could serve as a new therapeutic approach for neurologic conditions. Certain group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s)—immune cells that typically protect against gastrointestinal inflammation—may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a study published in Nature. The investigators said these results suggest that inhibiting the activity of these cells could serve as a new therapeutic approach for neurologic conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Better vascular function tests in cardiovascular care: learning from evidence and providing improved diagnostics to the patient

In hypertensive organ disorders, it goes without saying that adverse effects occur mainly in blood vessels. High blood pressure causes damage to vascular structure and function, eventually leading to vascular dysfunction and failure. When treating hypertension, it is therefore necessary not only to evaluate blood pressure levels but also to comprehensively evaluate organ damage, including degradation of vascular function. In the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension (JSH 2019) [1], the evaluation of hypertensive vascular disorders, including atherosclerosis, can be divided broadly into two types: morphological and functional assessment. Morphological assessment is performed by various imaging modalities, including ultrasound, while functional assessment is performed by physiological tests, such as the vascular endothelial function test, pulse wave velocity (PWV), and pulse wave analysis. Although differences in the measurement principles and the clinical significance of the results of each test are beyond the scope of our review, all the physiological tests have been studied extensively, and relevant meta-analyses have shown that they all have good prognostic value.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Kidney biopsy-based epidemiologic analysis shows growing biopsy rate among the elderly

Systematic registration and examination of biopsy-related data in Central and Eastern Europe are scarce, while the health condition of the population is worse compared to other more developed countries. We aim to create a database and analyze the distribution and temporal variation of the renal biopsy diagnoses in Hungary, including the effect of the recent coronavirus pandemic. The diagnoses were standardized according to the recommendation of the European Renal Association. Native biopsy samples processed between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020, were analyzed. During the 15Â years, 2140 native kidney biopsies were performed. The number of samples increased from 24.5 to 57.9 per million person-years and the median age from 37 to 51Â years (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The predominance of glomerular diseases was stable. The most frequent glomerulopathy was IgA nephropathy (21.5%), followed by focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (17.7%), and membranous nephropathy (15.7%). Trends showed the rise of ANCA-associated vasculitis. During the coronavirus pandemic, there was a decrease in the number of kidney biopsies and the proportion of membranous nephropathies. The diagnostic trends in our database showed increasing biopsy rates among the elderly and the growing frequencies of age-related diseases, which emphasizes the importance of altering medical focus according to demographic changes in this area.
SCIENCE
healio.com

Functional potential of gut microbiome may be disturbed in those with pediatric-onset MS

Individuals with pediatric-onset MS may exhibit disturbances in their gut microbiome, according to study results published in Neurology. “With the use of metagenomics, it is possible to survey all the genes present in the gut microbiome and infer the abundance of microbial functions,” Ali I. Mirza, MSc, of the department of medicine at the University of British Columbia in Canada, and colleagues wrote. “A higher relative abundance of a specific gene also implies a higher potential of the gut microbiome to produce a related product. While other ‘omics, such as metabolomics and proteomics, provide a survey of functional products, they alone do not provide information on the functional potential because gene products are not always expressed or detected.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Renormalization of metabolic coupling treats age-related degenerative disorders: an oxidative RPE niche fuels the more glycolytic photoreceptors

Retinitis pigmentosa is characterized by a dysregulation within the metabolic coupling of the retina, particularly between the glycolytic photoreceptors and the oxidative retina pigment epithelium. This phenomenon of metabolic uncoupling is seen in both aging and retinal degenerative diseases, as well as across a variety of cell types in human biology. Given its crucial role in the health and maintenance of these cell types, the metabolic pathways involved present a suitable area for therapeutic intervention. Herein, this review covers the scope of this delicate metabolic interplay, its dysregulation, how it relates to the retina as well other cell types, and finally concludes with a summary of various strategies aimed at reinstating normal metabolic coupling within the retina, and future directions within the field.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spectrumnews.org

Cluster of traits tied to rare mutations in autism-linked gene

A variety of traits, including developmental delay and intellectual disability, characterize people with mutations in the autism-linked gene MYT1L, according to a new study. The gene encodes a transcription factor important for cells that make myelin, which insulates nerve cells and is deficient in some forms of autism. The work,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy gives new life to girl born with fatal immune disorder

In every visible way, Marley Gaskins is an average 12-year-old—she enjoys painting, playing online games like Roblox with her friends and taking ukulele lessons. But until recently, her life was far from normal. Marley was born with a one-in-a-million genetic disorder called leukocyte adhesion deficiency-1, or LAD-1, which cripples...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

T Cells: No Time To Die – At the Forefront in the Fight Against Viruses, Bacteria, and Malignant Cells

They are at the forefront in the fight against viruses, bacteria, and malignant cells: the T cells of our immune system. But the older we get, the fewer of them our body produces. Thus, how long we remain healthy also depends on how long the T cells survive. Researchers at the University of Basel have now uncovered a previously unknown signaling pathway essential for T cell viability.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy