Dendritic cells as potential initiators of immune-mediated hypertensive disorders

Systematic registration and examination of biopsy-related data in Central and Eastern Europe are scarce, while the health condition of the population is worse compared to other more developed countries. We aim to create a database and analyze the distribution and temporal variation of the renal biopsy diagnoses in Hungary, including the effect of the recent coronavirus pandemic. The diagnoses were standardized according to the recommendation of the European Renal Association. Native biopsy samples processed between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020, were analyzed. During the 15Â years, 2140 native kidney biopsies were performed. The number of samples increased from 24.5 to 57.9 per million person-years and the median age from 37 to 51Â years (p"‰<"‰0.0001). The predominance of glomerular diseases was stable. The most frequent glomerulopathy was IgA nephropathy (21.5%), followed by focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (17.7%), and membranous nephropathy (15.7%). Trends showed the rise of ANCA-associated vasculitis. During the coronavirus pandemic, there was a decrease in the number of kidney biopsies and the proportion of membranous nephropathies. The diagnostic trends in our database showed increasing biopsy rates among the elderly and the growing frequencies of age-related diseases, which emphasizes the importance of altering medical focus according to demographic changes in this area.

