COMMENTARY: 'A Covid Christmas Carol' 2021

To ensure the health and safety of audiences, artists and staff during the current period of increased COVID-19 transmission, Goodman Theatre suspends live-in-person performances of A Christmas Carol through December 24. The decision, which follows a reported COVID-19 exposure within the production company, allows time for proper testing and isolation protocol in accordance with the Chicago Department of Public Health. In a first-ever move, the Goodman gives ticket holders to the impacted performances the exclusive opportunity to view the 2021 production at home with a five-camera, high-quality video recorded in collaboration with Christiana Tye Productions and Hatfield Post/Production. Patrons holding tickets to impacted performances will receive an email with options to reschedule into an upcoming performance (December 26 - 31); receive a refund; or convert their tickets into a tax-deductible donation. Video access instructions will be delivered this week. Ticket Services is reachable by telephone at 312.443.3800 (12noon - 5pm, daily) or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org. Note that call volume may be high.
