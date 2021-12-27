ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMMENTARY: 'A Covid Christmas Carol' 2021

By EDITORIAL: They said it best
 5 days ago

“Sorry you had to wait in line for a few minutes, sir,” my local pharmacist said apologetically two evenings before Christmas. “We’re short-handed tonight.”. “Some of your co-workers take off for the holiday?” I asked, while paying for a prescription. “No – Covid,” she replied....

To ensure the health and safety of audiences, artists and staff during the current period of increased COVID-19 transmission, Goodman Theatre suspends live-in-person performances of A Christmas Carol through December 24. The decision, which follows a reported COVID-19 exposure within the production company, allows time for proper testing and isolation protocol in accordance with the Chicago Department of Public Health. In a first-ever move, the Goodman gives ticket holders to the impacted performances the exclusive opportunity to view the 2021 production at home with a five-camera, high-quality video recorded in collaboration with Christiana Tye Productions and Hatfield Post/Production. Patrons holding tickets to impacted performances will receive an email with options to reschedule into an upcoming performance (December 26 - 31); receive a refund; or convert their tickets into a tax-deductible donation. Video access instructions will be delivered this week. Ticket Services is reachable by telephone at 312.443.3800 (12noon - 5pm, daily) or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org. Note that call volume may be high.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New, positive cases of COVID-19 are up in North Texas and the numbers are changing holiday plans for some. The Dallas Theater Center is canceling some upcoming performances of 'A Christmas Carol' at the Wyly Theatre in the Arts District. The DTC said they made the move because one member of the cast tested positive for the virus. (credit: dallasartsdistrict.org) "We are disappointed to be cancelling any A Christmas Carol performances. However, the Actor's Equity Association and Center for Disease Control guidelines indicate cancelling these shows is the best course of action to keep Dallas Theater Center patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible during this uncertain time," said managing director Jeff Woodward. Dallas Theater Center hopes to resume performances on Wednesday, December 22. All DTC staff members and artists are required to be vaccinated and all audience members are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
BroadwaySF Wednesday evening canceled its remaining performances of "A Christmas Carol" at the Golden Gate Theatre following several breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company. The performances began on Nov. 30 and were scheduled to continue through Dec. 26. The Wednesday matinee performance was also canceled.
