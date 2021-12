Thanks for Craig Garrett’s article, “Tortoises at Risk?” on 12/28/21. As a native Floridian who grew up in central Florida’s scrubland, I have always cared about our native gopher tortoises, that can live 40-60 years. I retired in North Port largely because of the similarity of habitat to my home area. I know that my house occupies a patch of what was once primeval Florida. At the same time I observe with deep concern the rapid, often poorly-controlled development of what remains.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO