As we come to the close of 2021, I am reminded of what our communities and commonwealth as a whole have faced over the past year. Despite all the isolation and the challenges, we have made it through and accomplished a lot. It has been a truly difficult year, but I am incredibly thankful to be a part of this community and I’m nothing but hopeful for the year ahead. I wish you all the best as we ring in 2022!

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO