Comparing masks to Holocaust is offensive (Letters)

The principles on which our government, and our identity as Americans, are based are stated in the Declaration of Independence. Its preamble states that all people are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Liberty is defined as “the state or condition of people who are able to act and speak freely: freedom,” and unalienable is defined as “impossible to take away or give up.” So basically, our country was founded on the principle that every individual has a right to freedom that can’t be taken away. If you want to wear a mask, then by golly, have at it. Wear 10 if you want. This is America, and you’re free to choose. But no one is free to force others to do the same, especially against their own will and/or conscience.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO