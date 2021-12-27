ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Cyber Week prices and get your dog this wicked cool interactive dog toy

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking from home is great, especially when you have a dog that you don’t have to leave home alone every day. The only problem with working from home when you have a dog is that they don’t realize that you’re home to work and not to play with them. If only...

www.ksat.com

Family Handyman

10 Best Pet Gates for Cats and Dogs

Keep your furry friends safe and contain their mischief at the same time. These top-notch pet gates set boundaries in your house and yard. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
PETS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week – Scooter

Tiny but mighty, this cute little doggo will have you falling head over heels! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 6 years old Maltese mix from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is neutered, up to date on his shots, and ready to be pampered by his new family. He is good with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around cats. Due to his petite size (Scooter only weighs 18 pounds!) it might be best that he goes to a family without kids or with older kids.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
abcnews4.com

Sanctuary dogs enjoy Christmas tradition with sleigh of toys

KANAB, Utah (KUTV) – Roughly three dozen sanctuary dogs woke up to a sleigh of toys this Christmas thanks to a tradition almost four decades old. Donors from around the country sent squeaky and fuzzy gifts to Best Friends Animal Society’s sanctuary in Kanab, filling a flatbed trailer to the brim.
KANAB, UT
BBC

More than 120 dogs arrive at Birmingham Dogs Home in one week

More dogs arrived at a charity in the first week of December than in any month this year. Birmingham Dogs Home said 126 dogs were brought in, more than in any calendar month in 2021, including 10-month-old Teddy, whose owner became unwell and was unable to care for him. The...
PETS
WYTV.com

Best firehose dog toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Firehose dog toys are a popular and durable alternative to traditional plush toys. They are made from the same woven material as real firehoses, which makes them tough and able to withstand pressure. While not as sturdy as heavy-duty chew toys, firehose toys can have long lives as superior fetch toys that your dog will love. Firehose dog toys come in a wide variety of designs and sizes, but the Bull Fit Dog Bite Tug Toy is a reliable and high-quality option.
PET SERVICES
Mashed

Pet Owners Are Loving These Costco Dog Toy And Treat Baskets

When it comes to holiday shopping, you definitely don't want to forget to add anyone to your list. And while you might want to ensure you have something on hand for your great aunt, second cousin, or anyone else who might come to visit, there is one family member who definitely deserves a holiday treat: your pet. Luckily, Costco has treats and toys for dog lovers to give to their pets this holiday season. The store is now selling a six-piece Delca dog toy and treat gift basket, which is filled with items that are sure to delight the four-legged members of your family. They come in a reusable basket with handles and an adorable paw-print decal, which is filled with various stuffed dog toys, ropes, and even bones for your favorite pup to enjoy, according to My Wholesale Life.
PET SERVICES
petproductnews.com

Naturflex Dog Toys

Petsport offers the Naturflex line of latex dog toys. Each toy comes with a squeaker or grunter that sounds hilarious. These fun, original characters are made from all-natural rubber that is free from harmful chemicals. The colorful, premium material will last through hours of play. The toys come in a variety of sizes.
PET SERVICES
WYTV.com

My dog gets toys and treats from BarkBox. Here’s how it works

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. My dog is my best bud and I’m always looking for new products to enrich her life. So I tried BarkBox, a monthly subscription service that sends a box of dog treats, toys and chews for your canine companion.
PETS
allears.net

7 Disney Dog Toys Your Fur Baby NEEDS This Holiday Season

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You probably already know that the AllEars team LOVES Disney. But maybe you don’t know that we’re also very passionate about our pets! If you also have fur children...
PETS
SPY

These Are the Absolute Coziest Sweaters To Get Your Dog

Apparel for your pets has never been so readily available. From dresses and jumpers to hoodies and bows, the selection is endless, and the styles have never been so darn cute. Clothing for pets not only looks great on, but it can be practical as well. Pet apparel can help to ease scratching for dogs with skin conditions and are useful in protecting body wounds after operations. Dog sweaters come in many different sizes, styles and silhouettes. That’s why it’s very important to read the descriptions before purchasing them. One of the most popular silhouettes we came across when searching was...
PETS
petguide.com

DoorDash for Your Dog is Real and it’s Amazing

Who doesn’t love ordering in? Getting takeout or food delivery after a long day at work when you’re not feeling up to cook dinner makes sure that you enjoy great meals without having to put in time and effort into preparing them. It’s a win-win, really. So, why wouldn’t our four-legged besties get to enjoy the same perks?
PET SERVICES
beaconseniornews.com

Advice for vacationing with your dogs

A few years ago, my husband discovered he had two extra weeks of vacation time to use. As we giddily discussed all the exotic places we could explore, three aging sets of brown eyes stared up at us. We closed the website with overseas travel deals and opened a car...
PETS
akc.org

Which Dog Toys Are Right for Your Dog?

A dog enjoying a toy is as entertaining to us humans as it is to the dog. Perhaps that’s why dog owners spend roughly $50 a year on new dog toys. With hundreds, if not thousands, of toys to choose from, how do you choose a toy your dog will love instead of spending your money on what seems like a terrific toy only to watch your dog ignore it?
PETS
newsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Dog of the Week - Skippy

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a dog that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Hop, skip and jump right this way – our dog of the week Skippy is here and he’s ready to play!. Skippy...
WOODINVILLE, WA
pawtracks.com

How to train your puppy at home to be an obedient dog

Puppies love to learn. It’s why they sniff your hands and couch and romp around your home, exploring every inch of their new space to find the comfiest spots to nap and play. At some point, it’s essential that pet parents begin a more structured puppy obedience training regimen. Training your puppy can be a bonding experience, and it helps build confidence and reduces the number of pups re-homed or returned to shelters. The experience should always be a positive and fun one. It’s not about changing a pet’s playful and curious demeanor but putting them in the best position to succeed and live a safe and healthy life.
PETS
Outdoor Life

The Best Dog Beds for Your Family Hunting Dog

You have the best dog in the world and they deserve the best dog bed. But with so many options available, it can be hard to find the right one. I tested some of the best beds on the market with the help of my bird dog, Riley. We tested them for comfort, durability, and ease of cleaning.
PETS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fall in love with a shelter pet

Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Tips for Adding a New Dog to Your Pack

How to guide your older dog through big life changes that shake-up their world. What can happen when the resident dog perceives competition for space, resources, general security? Most often, this involves a new pup brought into the mix. It could also be a new child that demands the attention the dog used to get. Or it might be a new partner enters the scene when your always-there hunting buddy has to share a spot on the sofa, or even lost his place there as well.
PETS

