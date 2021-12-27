Enjoy Cyber Week prices and get your dog this wicked cool interactive dog toy

When it comes to holiday shopping, you definitely don't want to forget to add anyone to your list. And while you might want to ensure you have something on hand for your great aunt, second cousin, or anyone else who might come to visit, there is one family member who definitely deserves a holiday treat: your pet. Luckily, Costco has treats and toys for dog lovers to give to their pets this holiday season. The store is now selling a six-piece Delca dog toy and treat gift basket, which is filled with items that are sure to delight the four-legged members of your family. They come in a reusable basket with handles and an adorable paw-print decal, which is filled with various stuffed dog toys, ropes, and even bones for your favorite pup to enjoy, according to My Wholesale Life.

PET SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO