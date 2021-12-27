From warm to potentially wet, what to expect from the weather for the last week of 2021

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
Very mild weather is expected to round out 2021, but conditions will change quickly—and drastically—to start off the new year. The National Weather Service says a cold front will make its way through the area tomorrow (Saturday) evening, dropping temperatures from the high 70s or low 80s in the afternoon to around 30 degrees overnight. Strong winds will bring feels-like temperatures down into the 20s and possibly the teens early Sunday.
Strong winds and at least one confirmed tornado hit parts of southeast Georgia on Thursday. A tornado hit near Denton, GA downing some trees and damaging the roof of at least two homes. With one round of storms here and gone, the focus shifts to the next threat of severe...
WASHINGTON (7News) — What a month it has been in the DC area! This has been the second warmest December on record while also the 6th driest. We'll continue to dig into the rainfall deficit a touch into the evening and will start off the New Year warm and wet for the first few days into January.
Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M.
Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday. Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high.
#mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The last day of 2021 will be a warm one. There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with a spring-like feel throughout the afternoon. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs are going to be in the upper-70s to near 80 for most areas and mid-70s at the beachfront.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana between noon Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night.
We’re not expecting any problems Friday night as we ring in the New Year with temperatures in the low...
