Rusk, TX

Rusk Chamber names Christmas decoration winners

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce conducted its second annual Christmas decoration contest winners in two categories, residential and commercial.

Anyone willing to show off their decoration skills was welcome to enter the contest. The members of the Chamber’s Christmas Committee chose their top three favorites in each category, with winners given a yard sign and certificate to display.

“The people who entered were very interested in the event, asking when the judging would take place and when announcements would occur,” said Chamber Manager Leilani Sales. “The judges commented they had a difficult time choosing winners.”

Winners in the commercial category were:

First place - T’s Trophy & Tumbling, 17788 US-84

Second place – Julie E. Boren Attorney at Law, Rusk office; 193 S. Main

Third place – All Aboard Nutrition, 589 N. Main

Residential winners included:

First place – Rachel Cruz, Bonner St.

Second place – Wendell Davidson, W. 6th St.

Third place – Bryan and Katy McDonald, W. 6th St.

“We know this event is continuing to grow and we thank everyone who participated and continues to support community events,” Sales said.

