ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

By Pirate IRWIN, JEFF PACHOUD
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3copyQ_0dWeNXJ600
America's two-time Olympic ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev both tested positive for Covid-19 as sports feels the ill wind of the pandemic /AFP

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin will miss this week's World Cup races in Lienz -- but with a lead in the overall standings of over 100 points she can probably afford to.

Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.

"I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when I am certain it is safe for everyone," tweeted Rublev on Monday.

The world number five, as well as former world number one Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov and US Open champion Emma Raducanu, may well regret accepting the money to play in the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The quartet, along with Wimbledon women's quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, all tested positive. Raducanu did not even play as she tested positive before the tournament, as did Nadal's coach Carlos Moya.

The debate still rages on whether the English Premier League were correct to insist the show must go on over Christmas rather than call a halt.

Three Boxing Day matches were called off and two due to be played on Tuesday have already been postponed.

The situation has raised Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's hackles -- not least because his club's appeal to have the game on December 19 with Wolves called off was rejected.

"It's not fair," said Tuchel after his side beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

"We've all been in bed for 10 days and we play against teams who prepare with games postponed, and who prepare with one week for these matches.

"They make us play all the time, even if we have Covid.

"We have new injuries and it won't stop. People at the green table, in offices, make these decisions."

- 'This cannot be the right way' -

Unlike the English leagues, Scottish Premiership clubs had leeway and brought forward by a week their three week winter break.

The decision had a financial angle: Scotland's government had brought in measures beginning on Boxing Day that restricted attendances to 500 spectators.

Shiffrin's rivals won't even have that number watching in Lienz as the Austrian Ski Federation deemed it necessary to bar spectators.

"We are conscious of our responsibility," said Roswitha Stadlober, president of the Austrian Ski Federation.

Little has gone right for the England cricket team in Australia with their chances of regaining the Ashes all but gone.

Things grew worse as four members of the touring party -- two support staff and two family members -- tested positive for coronavirus hours before the start of day two in the third Test in Melbourne.

The squad are nervously awaiting results of PCR tests.

"We've just stepped up safety protocols around the dressing room, wearing masks and keeping distance where possible," said England pace bowler Jimmy Anderson.

Covid has already cost National Hockey League players the chance to go to the Winter Olympics. They accepted last week  that the league could not make up the backlog of lost games.

The situation has become so serious that the NHL have authorised teams to use taxi squads -- six-player reserve groups -- to bolster their rosters.

Such squads were used last season in response to the pandemic's impact on the league.

French rugby's Top 14 bosses have not had to go that far, but the majority of their fixtures on Sunday and Monday were called off.

That will place increasing pressure on the calendar as seven European matches involving French clubs were postponed from the weekend before.

The only free weekends are those set aside for the Six Nations.

They, like other leagues, might echo Tuchel's words by season's end.

"It's like it is -- but this cannot be the right way," said Tuchel.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Sports Illustrated

Almost Perfect

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#Us Open#Russian#Afp Ski#Australian#English#Chelsea#Wolves#Aston Villa 3
AFP

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup, deepening Australian Open doubts

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of this week's ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title. The ATP Cup has been hit by several withdrawals -- either because of Covid or injury -- and as a result France will replace Austria in Group B after Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak pulled out, organisers said on Wednesday.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s improbable glory marks year of changing eras in tennis

Just 68 days separated the sight of Emma Raducanu breathing despairingly on Court One and covering her eyes in disbelief at Flushing Meadows, but it is hard to imagine another patch of time so improbably defiant. Long after the adrenaline stopped pumping and the blood dried from her knee, the heights she scaled as an 18-year-old this summer gone stands alone for its incredulity.The plain records could never quite explain the preposterousness of it all. Yes, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win in the Open era; the first woman in history to win a grand slam at just...
TENNIS
The Independent

Sporadic success cannot hide how European football lurched from one problem to another in 2021

If 2020 was about dealing with catastrophe, setbacks and impossible-to-plan-for scenarios in football, 2021 was all about the comeback – with some countries proving far more capable than others to do so.That wasn’t just limited to finding consistency on the pitch, but dealing with financial shortfalls, creating a safe route back to playing in front of supporters, and ensuring team-building continued. And, of course, trying to win trophies while doing so.Italy triumphed at Euro 2020, a crowning moment indeed, though mainland European football as a whole did not see any true power (re-)emerge in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic’s...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Shropshire Star

Champion figure skater Arin, 15, glides into global spotlight

A talented young figure skater from Shropshire is headed for international success after he scooped up the title of British Champion. Arin Yorke, 15, from Telford, is currently training with his coach Jason Bowman to compete internationally for Great Britain next year in countries such as Germany, Denmark and Italy.
SPORTS
AFP

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. - 'It's his choice' - World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.
TENNIS
wtvbam.com

Tennis-‘Here I am’ – Nadal reaches Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Rafa Nadal confirmed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title on Friday by posting a picture of himself at Melbourne Park on social media and allaying fears that he could miss next month’s Australian Open. Nadal caught the novel coronavirus while playing in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Undisputed Josh Taylor and peerless Rangers among Scottish highlights of 2021

The pandemic continued to affect sport in 2021 but there were still a number of notable achievements from Scottish teams and individuals.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 12 success stories from across the sporting world.St Johnstone make historyThe Perth side trebled their major trophy count this year with Betfred Cup success against Livingston and a Scottish Cup final triumph against Hibernian. To complete the fairy tale, defender Shaun Rooney hit the winner in both Hampden finals.Josh Taylor triumphant#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/CXRKARMbWS— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 25, 2021The Prestonpans boxer fought only once in 2021 but made more history in...
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

A statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a stir in the southern Indian state of Goa, with locals accusing officials of insensitivity for honouring a sports star from the region's former colonial power. Protesters with black flags gathered at the site after the statue was unveiled this week in the town of Calangute. They expressed anger that authorities had shunned Indian sports stars and chosen a player from Portugal, which granted Goa independence in 1961. Micky Fernandes, a former Indian international player who is from Goa, said the choice was "hurtful" and a "hangover" from Portuguese rule.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy