ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed 3 At Garland Convenience Store

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnJlJ_0dWeNR0k00

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Garland have been working around the clock to track down the gunman responsible for a weekend triple murder in the city.

The deadly shooting happened aroud 7:30 Sunday night at a Texaco convenience store in the 700 block of Walnut Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DFiF_0dWeNR0k00

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Two of the victims have been identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, and Ivan Noyola, 15.

Investigators say a white pickup truck pulled up to the store and a man with a gun stepped out of the passenger side and began firing. After the shooting the gunman and the driver sped away from the scene.

Three men, whose identities have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene and another male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what the motive behind the attack might have been, but do believe one of the victims may have been an employee of the store.

The fatal shooting comes as a shock in what is normally a safe neighborhood. “Nothing to this magnitude has occurred here, so this is a shocker to us… especially being so close to downtown Garland,” said Garland PD Public Information Officer Lt. Pedro Barineau. “Anytime a person’s life is taken it’s alarming for us, it’s a tragedy. We’re gonna do everything we can to find out who did this, so we can get them off the streets.”

Barineau said the shooting does not appear to be related to a robbery and that investigators are not yet sure whether the shooter knew the victims. Officials did confirm that no weapons were found on any of the victims.

The suspected gunman remained at large Monday morning. Police believe he fled in a 4-door, white, Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff Releases Photos Of Suspect In Storage Facility Burglaries

PARKER COUNTY – The Parker County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a man they say is involved in a string of overnight burglaries. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries on Wednesday night within a storage facility located in the 2500 Block of Fort Worth Highway. Authier said his said his office is currently working to identify what was stolen during the burglaries.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Man Arrested After Allegedly Taking Girlfriend’s Vehicle & Two Children

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s vehicle and children without her consent. At about 10:14 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department – West Division officers were dispatched to the Ridgmont Apartments at the 2400 block of Ridgmar Plaza after receiving a call that two children had been abducted.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police ID Suspected Gunman In Tow Truck Driver Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of shooting a tow truck driver and of other crimes. Julio Soto, 18, was identified as one of the suspects in the case that caused a police lockdown at Hulen Mall last week. On Dec. 21 at about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 5920 Vermillion Drive. When they arrived, a tow truck driver said he was attempting to repossess a car when two male suspects approached him with guns in their hands. One suspect entered the driver’s seat of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Pond In North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle from a pond in North Fort Worth on Thursday, Dec. 30. Police, a Fire Department dive team, and three MedStar crews responded the scene along the 700 block of Riverflat Drive after reports of a sinking vehicle came in at about 1:20 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

Reward Increased To $10K For Information Leading To Arrest Of Garland 14-Year-Old Capital Murder Suspect Abel Acosta GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the...
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Robbery#Garland Convenience Store#Texaco
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Public’s Help IDing Suspect Involved In ‘Devastating’ Hit And Run Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run. At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue. Dallas Police are seeking information about this SUV involved in a Dec. 24 hit and run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) The victim was dragged for a “significant” distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. Police said on Thursday that the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored 2006 to 2008 KIA Sorento L or LX Package with step-rails on the sides. The suspect’s vehicle may have a handicap placard visible through the front windshield and a bumper sticker on the rear-windshield towards the bottom left. Dallas Police released new images of the suspect’s vehicle Thursday. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Search Continues For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — It has been nine days since anyone has seen a missing three year old girl in Texas. Police in San Antonio say they have no new leads in the disappearance of Lina Khil. Despite having no information concerning the toddler, the FBI and local authorities both still stand by their belief that this is a missing persons case and not an abduction.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Memorial Services Today For 2 Victims Of Garland Gas Station Triple Murder

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two of the victims of a deadly shooting in Garland are being laid to rest today. Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyola, 16, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia were all shot and killed at the Texaco convenience store along Walnut Street on the day after Christmas. Today, loved friends and family of both Noyola and Gonzalez will hold memorial services to remember their loved ones. It was a very emotional scene on Wednesday as a vigil in honor of Xavier Gonzalez. Those who knew him say he played football for Garland High School, loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed working in...
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Helicopter Crash Near Houston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston on Thursday, Dec. 30 according to state and federal authorities. A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles...
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Person Of Interest Sought In Christmas Day Murder In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of interest surrounding a Christmas Day murder. Police said a man was found shot to death on Saturday, Dec. 25 around 10 a.m. at 2808 Westwind Circle. Officers spoke with the girlfriend of the victim who told officers that she found her boyfriend, Deshon Williams, with a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Police homicide unit is requesting public assistance from anyone who may be able to provide information on this crime. Detectives want to speak with the person in the photos. Person of interest in Christmas Day murder (Fort Worth PD). Detectives said they believe this person may have been one of the last people to have contact with Williams before his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4339 or email matthew.barron@fortworthtexas.gov.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Driver Leads Police On Chase In Dallas County, Suspect Now In Custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase began Monday afternoon, Dec. 27 when Mesquite Police attempted to pull someone over for a traffic violation. The person wouldn’t stop and police pursued. The chase went on I-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas. Police chase (Chopper 11) At one point, the driver went the wrong way on a service road and multiple residential streets. Driver going the wrong way during olice chase (Chopper 11). The driver reached a dead end around 5:45 p.m. and got out and ran. Police got the driver in custody within seconds. Chase suspect in custody (Chopper 11). The chase lasted about 40 minutes. More to come.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lanes Reopen After Early Morning Fatal Crash Involving An 18-Wheeler On I-35E

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died early this morning after an 18-wheeler crashed into a stopped vehicle, shutting down traffic for several hours. Lewisville Police said that at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, a vehicle stopped in one of the lanes of southbound I-35E. An 18-wheeler crashed into the stopped vehicle, pushing it hundreds of feet down the highway.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy