Canine Capitals super fan Ovie the Bulldog dies at 12

By Ben Sumner
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvie the Bulldog, an English bulldog and Washington Capitals fanatic popular with hockey fans and players alike, died Friday, according to his owner, Michael Robertson. He was 12. Named for Capitals icon Alex Ovechkin, Ovie had been suffering from heart tumors and a valve disease over the past few...

