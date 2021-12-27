ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Mario Lemieux comeback is 21 years old

By Hooks Orpik
PensBurgh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mario Lemieux comeback is old enough to buy a beer. You know, if an inanimate event could purchase alcohol. It was a magical night in Pittsburgh 21 years ago tonight where No. 66 came down from the rafters and Lemieux rejoined the NHL playing ranks after more than three years...

CBS Pittsburgh

Limited Partner In Penguins Ownership Sues Team, Files Lawsuit Over ‘Clandestine’ Sale

By: Patrick Damp & John P. Wise/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A limited partner in the ownership of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins has filed a lawsuit trying to block the sale of the team to the same group that owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox. Wildfire Productions filed the complaint Dec. 15 in Delaware, accusing Penguins majority owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle of “clandestine back-room maneuvering,” in accelerating the sale to Boston-based Fenway Sports Group, without input from minority owners. “Mr. Burkle and Mr. Lemieux are orchestrating an unlawful cash-out for themselves, while steamrolling and freezing out their Limited Partners, including Wildfire,” according to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Front Office Sports

How Lemieux Turned a 1999 Salary Negotiation Into $350M

Mario Lemieux was a human highlight reel for much of the 1990s, but his best move may have come off the ice. As part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Lemieux will receive over $350 million from the team’s sale to Fenway Sports Group for around $900 million. In doing so, he is profiting from negotiations over his player salary from 1999.
NHL
Fox Sports Radio

Mario Lemieux Just Made $350 Million Due to Penguins Pay Issue in 1998

Lemieux, who initially retired in 1997 before making his eventual return as a player-owner in 2000, was still owed deferred payments from the NHL franchise. "Penguins ownership saw their business collapse throughout the 1990s," Pompliano tweeted. "Revenue crashed while expenses tripled, and with $100M in debt, the team was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998. Their largest creditor? Mario Lemieux, who was owed over $26 million in deferred salary."
NHL
State
Colorado State
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
PensBurgh

Kapanen added to the COVID list

The Penguins announced a seventh player added to the COVID protocol list today, with Kasperi Kapanen joining the six others placed on it earlier in the week. It will remain to be seen just how long Kapanen is out, because as you certainly know, it can be very fluid out in the world these days. Recently the NBA amended their isolation periods to six days for players who test positive for the virus. The NFL went a day shorter, in-line with the recent CDC recommendations. The NHL is discussing what their next steps will be, but are a step behind the other pro sports leagues, per usual.
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: Still Waiting

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning... Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, Kasper Bjorkqvist, looks to be on his way to making his NHL debut. The 24-year-old forward was previously called up to the NHL squad earlier this season, but did not dress. Bjorkqvist knows not to take anything for granted. [Post-Gazette]
NHL
PensBurgh

Chad Ruhwedel leads list of overlooked and underappreciated Penguins performances

At this point we know the Pittsburgh Penguins players having the best seasons. Jake Guentzel is great. Evan Rodrigues is having a breakout season nobody anticipated. Tristan Jarry has bounced back in a big way. Sidney Crosby is starting to play like Sidney Crosby. Kris Letang is still playing like Kris Letang. All great, important stuff that is helping the Penguins play some great hockey.
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: More Delays

If it weren’t for COVID-19 tearing through the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should have been taking the ice later tonight in Toronto. That game became the latest victim of virus postponements and the Penguins must wait a little longer to return to game action. With Friday’s game against Ottawa now off as well, the earliest the Penguins could return is Sunday, January 2nd.
NHL
PensBurgh

Evgeni Malkin gearing up to return in near future

Anytime Evgeni Malkin speaks to the media, it’s always gold. Yesterday in Malkin’s first public comments since May were no exception. In the immediate future, Malkin gave some specifics on the timeline for his return to the lineup following off-season knee surgery. He ruled himself out for the Penguins next two games, on Sunday at home against San Jose and next Wednesday against St Louis.
NHL
wsau.com

Report: Mario Chalmers making Heat comeback

(Reuters) – Mario Chalmers, a two-time NBA champion point guard with the Miami Heat who has been out of the league since 2018, is set to sign a 10-day contract with the Heat, The Athletic and the Miami Herald reported Thursday. The move is in response to the NBA’s...
NBA
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL

