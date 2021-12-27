ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots, is underway

By Tatyana Turner Chicago Tribune
Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots and traditions, has been celebrated for more than half a century. Running through Jan. 1 this year, Kwanzaa was created in 1966, one year after the Watts Riot. In one of the largest and costliest riots of the civil rights era, more...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration underway on historic African-American church in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A church with significant cultural ties to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is being restored and brought back to life. Construction for Reaves Chapel’s restoration project in Navassa began 3 weeks ago, and so far the structure has been stabilized. The church’s origins date...
NAVASSA, NC
Food52

What Kwanzaa Means to Black Americans—Now & Always

When National Museum of African American History and Culture oral history museum specialist Kelly Elaine Navies celebrated Kwanzaa while growing up in the Bay Area, food was always the center of the celebration. “Having a feast—you're celebrating the culture and the diversity of African culture throughout the world,” said Navies....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maulana Karenga
KSN News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. Church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara […]
KANSAS STATE
southseattleemerald.com

Kwanzaa — a Holiday of Purpose and Principles

A seven-day African American and Pan-African celebration starting on Dec. 26, Kwanzaa — created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga — was developed as a way to connect, commemorate, and honor community and culture by focusing on Nguzo Saba, or the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa. These principles are rooted in traditions of first fruits or harvest celebrations that are found throughout Africa. Even the name of the celebration is taken from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, or “first fruits.”
SEATTLE, WA
ABC7 Chicago

Kwanzaa 2021: What to know about the holiday

The holiday celebrating African culture and heritage lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan 1. Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the seven-night celebration of Black and African family, community and culture. The holiday has grown to be celebrated by millions across the world, strengthening roots to both African heritage...
FESTIVAL
Omaha.com

Hundreds honor heroes for the holiday

PAPILLION — Blustery weather could not deter nearly 700 area residents from assembling at the Omaha National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the season. National Wreathes Across America Day coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery with more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#African People#Kwanzaa#Ujima Rrb
lasentinel.net

Righteous Reflection On Being African: A Kwanzaa Meditation

Kwanzaa is a time of celebration, remembrance, reflection and recommitment. It requires these practices throughout the holiday. But the last day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to deep reflection, meditation on the meaning and measure of being African and how this is understood and asserted for good in the world in essential, uplifting and transformative ways. This resharing of thoughts in this article on the practice of deep reflection during Kwanzaa reaffirms its essentiality, not only to the practice of Kwanzaa, but also its indispensability to achieving and living a good and meaningful life. I speak of a life in which we think deeply and continuously about critical issues on a personal and social level and act accordingly. And as the honored ancestors of ancient Egypt taught, it means deep thinking (djaer) about what is good for the people and beneficial to the unfolding and flourishing of the future.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Washington Post

Film honors African American women who were ‘Rosie the Riveters’ during World War II

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said there are seven women in the film. There are eight. This version has been updated. At 97, Susan King still recalls how she came from her family’s home in Virginia’s Lancaster County to work as a riveter, making parts for aircraft at a factory in Baltimore during World War II.
MOVIES
wlvr.org

Lehigh Valley residents celebrate African heritage during Kwanzaa

This week many in the Lehigh Valley and across the country are celebrating Kwanzaa. It is a non-religious, cultural holiday that commemorates African heritage. Maulana Karenga, a professor in California, started the holiday in 1966, drawing inspiration from African harvest festivals. He created Kwanzaa to provide an occasion for Black people to celebrate themselves and their history. The holiday’s formation was a response to racial tensions that exploded into the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles.
FESTIVAL
WMDT.com

Salisbury Kwanzaa Club gets together to celebrate holiday

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Salisbury Kwanzaa Club hosted an event Thursday at the Princess Anne Library. Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration to honor African heritage in African-American culture. At the event, there was everything from food, to games, dancing- singing, and more. There were also guest speakers who read...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Kwanzaa combines 'best of African cultures'

The weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa continued Wednesday night with festivities in Wilmington. Kwanzaa was founded in the U.S. in the 1960s as a celebration of African-American culture and values. Richard and AliShah Watson have been celebrating it as a family for more than ten years. This year, their nonprofit, Culture...
WILMINGTON, DE
starlocalmedia.com

‘Leave no one behind’: Frisco American Legion members honor veterans during the holiday season

As volunteers and family members lay down wreaths on the graves of local veterans, they each make sure to say the name on the headstone in front of them. “Part of being in the service is that you will leave no one behind,” said Larry Wilhelm, color guard captain for Frisco-based American Legion Post 178, “and part of leaving no one behind is making sure that they will always be remembered.”
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy