Environment

Cold Last Week of the Year – Storm Center Update Monday AM December 27

By Scot Mundt
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong winds will continue through the morning. In fact, Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Advisories are in effect for the morning hours. Be aware of blowing snow in northern KELOLAND. The blowing snow is...

www.keloland.com

KMBC.com

Timeline changes slightly with New Year's Day storm

The timeline for this weekend's storm has shifted slightly. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 3 a.m. Saturday until midnight. New Year's Eve day will be cloudy with highs in the low and mid-50s. A wintry mix of precipitation is now expected to start early Saturday morning. After...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
ENVIRONMENT
kwhi.com

COLD FRONT ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER WARM NEW YEAR’S EVE

Very mild weather is expected to round out 2021, but conditions will change quickly—and drastically—to start off the new year. The National Weather Service says a cold front will make its way through the area tomorrow (Saturday) evening, dropping temperatures from the high 70s or low 80s in the afternoon to around 30 degrees overnight. Strong winds will bring feels-like temperatures down into the 20s and possibly the teens early Sunday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
State
South Dakota State
siouxlandproud.com

December 31st AM: Starting the cold new years weekend

A colder day in the area as temperatures drop to the 20’s for highs and will be feel colder thanks to increasing winds ahead of the passing cold front. Clouds will be present through most of the day as well. Wind chills will feel like the singles digits and 10’s as winds increase up to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Afterwards the night temperatures will drop into the single digits so expect wind chills below zero. A Wind chill advisory will be in effect till tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
#Storm Center
KCBD

Winter storm bringing bitter cold, chance of snow into New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong winter storm will move across New Mexico and West Texas over the next 24 hours. It will bring with it strong winds, bitter cold with wind chills below zero with possible snow accumulations. The greatest potential for accumulations and some travel issues will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
kq2.com

AM Dense Fog Advisory, Winter Storm Warning for New Years

Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. We are also waking up to some patchy dense fog and mist this morning. Use caution when driving this morning, slick spots are possible especially on bridges and overpasses due to the mist and fog. Temperatures Today will be on the milder side with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds. More active weather will move into the area tonight as a cold front moves through. Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 4 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. We will also have very cold temperatures on Saturday with highs only reaching the teens. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Warning: Snow & Ice to Impact Central Illinois New Years Day

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories throughout much of Central Illinois from 6 am Saturday through 6 am Sunday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow along with sleet and freezing rain will make travel hazardous Saturday afternoon and night.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: A Year Of Weather Extremes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather. From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes. “This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.” He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994. Every...
GREENWOOD, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL

