Forget Pools. Tony Parker’s Sprawling $20 Million Texas Estate Comes With Its Own Waterpark.

Plenty of homes have pools; few can claim an entire waterpark. If the latter sounds more your speed, then good news, as a home in Texas with waterfalls and slides worthy of a Great Wolf Lodge resort has just listed for $19.5 million.

The home, which belongs to Spurs legend Tony Parker, is located just north of San Antonio in the gated community of Anaqua Springs Ranch. The property sits on a 53-acre site and includes a six-bedroom main home, plus a four-bedroom guest home for visiting friends and family. The larger residence is the real architectural standout, though, as it has a double-height living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that give the communal space an open, airy feeling.

The primary suite feels like its own private residence, with a sitting room, a bathroom with marble accents and a custom walk-in closet. It’s an ideal piece of real estate for wine lovers, too, as there’s a temperature-controlled cellar that can hold a whopping 1,500 bottles, plus dedicated storage for larger magnums.

Other amenities include a home cinema with red seats that give it a classic, old Hollywood feel and two home offices for WFH. Those who’d rather not renew their gym membership can just hang here and get their reps in, too, as there’s a nearly 6,000-square-foot fitness center.

The home’s best—and most interesting—amenities are the ones outside its four walls. The water park itself features everything from lazy rivers and slides to waterfalls and grottos. Bridges and paths run throughout it, and there’s even a diving platform for those brave enough to take the plunge.

If that’s not enough, there are also plenty of outdoor entertaining areas, including a covered loggia, as well as a greenhouse, fruit orchard and a tortoise enclosure (the latter seems a bit niche, but great if that’s your thing).

All to say that if a run-of-the-mill outdoor lap pool isn’t cutting it for you anymore—and you’re on the hunt for a bigger space to store some vino—then it may be worth scoping this property. Check out more images below: