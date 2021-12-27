ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Woman killed boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve in Missouri, police say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWPO6_0dWeLY7P00

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

KFVS television reported that a woman had called police shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside the home and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. She also told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Wilson was being held Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It was not immediately known if Wilson had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Christmas Eve#Sword#Ap#Kfvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WAVY News 10

Herring sues Windsor over ‘unconstitutional, discriminatory’ policing after traffic stop spurred investigation

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Windsor after a months-long investigation found “disturbing evidence” of what Herring called discriminatory and unconstitutional policing practices. It’s the first time enforcement action has been taken against a Virginia law enforcement agency under a new state law that […]
WINDSOR, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy