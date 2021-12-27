Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain makes NFL draft announcement

There was a good feeling that he was leaving but his announcement over the weekend makes it official.

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain announced via his Twitter page that he will be entering the NFL draft to pursue his dream of playing football at the highest level.

In his post, he thanked the Auburn family along with several coaches that helped him along his way.

It was reported that McClain did not report to bowl practices and this announcement explains why.

Auburn’s linebacker position will be a fun one to watch this offseason as the Tigers try to replace McClain moving forward.

