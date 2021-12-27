ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Grind: Would you pay to group in an MMORPG?

By Bree Royce
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This is what happens when you make a dungeon run require a key… that itself requires several hours worth of farming materials and 150+ stonecutting skill in order to craft… that is also bind on pickup,” Bel...

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
The Daily Grind: Do you want controller support in MMOs?

Speaking personally, I far prefer playing with a mouse and keyboard in the vast majority of games period and MMOs in particular, so having support for the controller is something I regard as a good thing but not something of immediate personal relevance. Where do you stand on it? Do you want controller support in MMOs, or is it a feature that generally doesn’t have much to do with how you prefer to play the game?
#Mmorpg
The Daily Grind: What’s a gripe you have with an MMO you love?

Today is Festivus, which means that it’s time for the annual Airing of Grievances. Here, I’ll go first: Final Fantasy XIV, I love you, but you seriously need to re-train whoever is responsible for your cross-promotional ventures. Seriously, you always pick the worst partners and you wind up with the Grubhub debacle. Also, I hate waiting in queues! Yes, I know that there’s not much can be done about it, yes, I know that you’re doing what can be done to mitigate it, but I don’t like it and I reserve the right to be salty about that!
The Daily Grind: What do you need to be doing less of in your MMO?

We all know that there is no end to the possible things we could be doing in our MMORPGs. These games are set up to pull our attention in sixteen different directions and make all sorts of demands upon our game time, and often we say “yes” to a whole bunch of stuff that ultimately isn’t fun, isn’t worth it, or is taking time away from in-game activities we’d actually enjoy.
Daily Debate: Would You Like to See Terrako in Breath of the Wild 2?

Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below, read at your own risk. The year is quickly coming to a close and soon we will welcome 2022 with excitement and anticipation for the newest Zelda installment. In recent announcements and directs Nintendo has teased that the sequel Breath of the Wild will be coming in 2022. Everyone, myself included, has made predictions, and expressed their hopes and wishes for the newest game. So, what about everyone’s favorite little Guardian Terrako from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Do you think that we will see him in Breath of the Wild 2?
The Daily Grind: Which MMO has the best player community as of 2021?

I’m a partisan on this one: I have never been in an MMORPG with a better community than Lord of the Rings Online’s. A couple of the rogue servers I play, like City of Heroes Homecoming and SWG Legends, come pretty damn close, so I suspect there’s something to the theory that older games tend to collect more community-minded players, or rather, that the folks who weren’t that invested in homesteading long since moved on. But among live MMOs, LOTRO’s is still the most comfy by far.
Best Xbox One Games in 2022: The best titles

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
The Game Archaeologist’s ultimate MMO archives v5.0

It has been another thrilling year of exploring the relatively unknown or forgotten lands of MMORPG history here in The Game Archaeologist. From projects that never saw the light of day to new revelations about older MMOs to plenty of “firsts” for the industry, this column continues to be a great source of delight and discovery as I share these stories with you.
Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: Best MMO Housing

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the Best MMO Housing of 2021, which was awarded to EverQuest II and Elder Scrolls Online last year. MMORPGs eligible for this award may have launched in any year as long as they are still alive (and legal) and still offer player housing; nominees should be judged based on the quality and depth of that feature and that feature alone. Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end!
The MOP Up: Fantasy Life Online returns to mobile

After being shut down in Japan, Fantasy Life Online is getting a second shot at redemption via a global rollout. The adorable pastel-colored online RPG can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms. And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a...
Harry Potter MMO ‘almost happened’ before EA scrapped it

There’s a whole raft of “could’ve been” MMORPG projects that litter the past couple of decades, titles that went through some development but ultimately were not pushed live. One of these that could’ve had a significant impact on the community was Harry Potter Online, a project that Electronic Arts worked on in the early 2000s.
Wisdom of Nym: Thoughts on the first wing of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Pandæmonium

All right, I realize this is the sort of thing that’s going to bother very few people, but it bothers me that Final Fantasy XIV decided to name this particular raid series Pandæmonium. Specifically that. It’s not “Pandemonium” or “Pandaemonium”; it’s Pandæmonium, and that’s going to be an absolute bear to type over the next several patches. Just one of those little things that bothers me specifically because of my ridiculous occupation because it means that getting the name of the thing right is going to be much more annoying.
MMO Year in Review: Odyssey and a billion betas (May 2021)

May brought on a rush of tests and launches for MMO players. Elite Dangerous finally launched Odyssey, Elyon kicked off its first western beta, and we dipped our toes into Swords of Legend Online, Bless Unleashed, and PSO2 New Genesis. Meanwhile, both World of Warcraft and New World ran into...
Neowiz will transfer service and development of Bless Unleashed PC over to Valofe on January 26

It appears that publisher and developer Neowiz is going to be passing the Bless Unleashed PC torch. The studio announced on the game’s Steam page that transfer of the game’s service would be handed over to Valofe starting on Wednesday, January 26th. Steam players won’t see too much change once the game changes hands, but the official site will wipe its membership data on January 24th, and customer support on the official website will end on the same date. Furthermore, the game’s official Twitter account has already changed its name.
Choose My Adventure: All the MMOs you made us play in 2021

It’s been quite a year of Choose My Adventure columns, hasn’t it? We did a pretty good random skip around of different games, in my opinion, and as is tradition around here, we’re taking a look back at all of the games that we visited over the course of the past year.
