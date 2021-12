In the UK, where house prices have reached historic highs and there is a shortage of homes available, the pressure on the property market is stark. And as with any market these days, there are environmental factors to consider. So for those who can afford to buy their own home, it is worth remembering that within the lifetime of a mortgage (typically around 30 years) the climate will be very different from today—with a significant impact on property prices.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO