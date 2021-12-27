ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: December 27 -January 2

By Chris Babler
 4 days ago

MESQUITE - EB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 1/2.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 between Galloway Ave and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 1/2.

MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday night, 1/2.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and 8th Street various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 1/2.

OAK CLIFF - SB I-35E between Marsalis Ave and Clarendon Drive various lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 1/2.

WAXAHACHIE - SB I-35E at Hwy 77 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday night, 12/29, traffic will be diverted to the service road. ​

WAXAHACHIE - NB I-35E at Hwy 287 the exit ramp will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Thursday, 12/30.

WAXAHACHIE - EB I=35E at Business 287 the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 12/20.

WAXAHACHIE - SB I-35E exit to Hwy 287 will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Thursday, 12/30.

WAXAHACHIE - SB I-35E at FM 1446 Buena Vista Road the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 12/29.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 8 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 12/30.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 12/30.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 12/30.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 exit ramp to NB I-35W (including TEXpress Lanes) will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 12/29, traffic will be diverted to Meacham Blvd.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W exit ramp to EB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 12/29, traffic will be diverted to Meacham Blvd.​

FORT WORTH – NB & SB E. Loop 820 between Trinity Boulevard and Hwy 10 various lanes and ramps will be closed for construction activities daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Thursday, 12/30.

