SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department provided an update in the case of missing 3-year-old Lina Khil Tuesday morning. Police Chief McManus said while they continue to comb the web and try to get more leads, there isn't an advancement in the case. However, it was mentioned that the greenbelt is being searched by officials in the event that a tip or evidence is found. The search is near the apartment where Khil was last seen, near Hamilton Wolfe and Floyd Curl. Authorities said they are using canines to assist.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO