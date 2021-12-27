ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

7-year-old girl killed in Algiers shooting while riding in car with mom

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

A 7-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in Algiers while riding in the car with her mom on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Gen DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street.

An NOPD report says, “At approximately 8:43 pm., the New Orleans Police Department received a call from the Gretna Police Department that a shooting occurred at the intersection of Gen DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street.  Gretna Police advised the victims were in the 1200 block of Milton Street in Gretna with a 7-year-old female being transported to the hospital that had been shot.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Homicide Detective M. Guirreri is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

