Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

By VANESSA GERA Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up its controlling share in Polish television network TVN. For many, it was a victory for freedom of speech and media independence in a country where...

