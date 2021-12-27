ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Why Luxury Watches Are Timeless Favorites

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury style and fashion are constantly changing as trends come and go, and every unique style and trend appeals to its audience. Among the scope of luxury items, luxury watches are a mass appealing and alluring piece that never goes out of style. They prevail over the fading trends and remain...

www.malemodelscene.net

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Mac Observer

These NFT ‘Meta Watches’ Aim to Transform the Luxury Watch Market

Meta Watches is a set of unique watches automatically generated and represented as NFTs, living on the Ethereum blockchain. Every watch will have a unique name and feature set. A Meta Watch is fully functional and will show you the current time on your device. Currently there are three ways to obtain a metawatch: schachter-welker collection: 10 unique nft watches that can be acquired for 10 eth each by the nagel draxler gallery. Gm collection: 17 handcrafted watches that already sold for an average of 0.55 eth each. Analog summer 2021 collection: 1234 generative art watches we are soon releasing for minting (0.08 eth each)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Smartwatch#Advertising#Diamonds
bocaratonobserver.com

The Lap Of Luxury

We may be spending a little more time at home these days but doing so can still be an exercise in style. When you’re relaxing after the holidays and planning that post-New Year workout, you can still be chic. We picked out some of our favorite drawstring pants so you can add luxury (and comfort) to every corner of your life.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Quentin Demeester Models Massimo Dutti Winter 2021.22 Knitwear Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Winter 2021.22 Knitwear pieces with the latest menswear story featuring the handsome Quentin Demeester at Success Models. The collection, that explores timeless style, reinterprets classic knitwear looks with a modern touch. It includes wool/cashmere cable-knit sweater, cotton and wool cable-knit sweater, nappa leather quilted gilet, and wool blend jacquard sweater.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wired UK

The Excruciating Evolution of Luxury Watches

Back in the late ’60s, even the most clairvoyant observer couldn’t have predicted the havoc about to be wrought upon Switzerland’s watch industry by quartz technology. So revolutionary, then devastating, was the arrival of the electronic wristwatch that the era is still referred to in Switzerland as the Quartz Crisis.
APPAREL
MOJEH

Timeless Timepiece: The Enduring Appeal Of The Rolex

Watch expert Osvaldo Patrizzi explains the ongoing appeal of Rolex, and talks us through the brand’s most collectable and valuable models. In the world of watches, is there any company more iconic than Rolex? Highly desirable, a market leader for decades, and according to Forbes magazine last year one of the top 100 most recognised and powerful brands in the world. Founded in 1905, Rolex is never far from the public eye. Once the favoured watch brand of James Bond, in the books and early movies, it has remained prominent in popular culture, and enjoys a long association with the late actor Paul Newman – the style of Cosmograph Daytona favoured by him has become one of the most sought after by collectors, while the model he owned personally achieved US$17.8 million (Dhs65.37 million) at auction in 2017, making it the third most expensive watch in history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
malemodelscene.net

MMSCENE GUIDE: How To Style Supreme

Since its beginning in 1994, Supreme has been a pioneer in the streetwear industry. Even if you’re not that familiar with the brand, chances are you’ve probably heard of the the Supreme Box Logo. And if you’re into streetwear, you’ve probably owned or at least wanted one. Wearing a Supreme piece, however, might be more difficult than you might expect. Due to Supreme’s very graphic-heavy pieces, some outfit combinations might make you look “hypebeast-y”. From hyped drops to wardrobe staples, we’re offering some styling suggestions on the best way to wear your favorite Supreme pieces.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yukio by Emily

The handsome Yukio stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Emily. In charge of styling was Anthony Tong, assisted by Cheri. For the story Yukio is wearing selected pieces from Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson, Demo, Wilsonkaki, Balenciaga, Vivienne Westwood, Farngunlai, and Rick Owens. Photographer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tallahasseemagazine.com

The Timeless Turtleneck

In the 1957 film Funny Face, Audrey Hepburn pirouettes across the screen uninhibited and effortlessly chic in a black turtleneck. Watching this film years ago, I was a young woman working her way through Hepburn’s film catalog, spellbound by the charisma, grace and impeccable fashion sense of this woman. I decided then that my next retail purchase would be an imitation of the star’s style.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Adds a Pop of Color to Chic Neutrals With Neon-Accented Nike Sneakers on Shopping Trip

Eva Longoria did some post holiday shopping on Tuesday. The “Desperate Housewives” alum ran errands in her coziest outfit yet. The 46-year-old actress was spotted with a Starbucks drink in hand and a white mask for safety. Longoria looked comfortable and warm as she wore a fluffy cream fleece jacket. The pullover was complete with tan lining and a relaxed fit. The jacket extended to her hips, which helped to provide warmth and coverage. She paired the cozy coat with green leggings. She really gave off a chill vibe as she opted for no makeup and let her lustrous hair flow in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

The 15 Best New Watches of 2021, From Audemars Piguet to Zenith

From January to November of this year, demand for Swiss watches was nothing short of insatiable. (According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, Switzerland exported the equivalent of 20.4 billion francs, or $22.2 billion, in that period, besting, by a couple of percentage points, the export figures for the same period in 2019.) The U.S. market drove much of that demand, reflecting the growing mania for high-end watches. To satiate collectors and enthusiasts, watchmakers introduced countless models over the past 12 months — selecting the stand-out styles was no easy feat. The 16 watches listed below made the cut...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Loose Fits, Western and Y2K Denim Collided on the Runway

After a year of events that upended the fashion industry, impacting every aspect of business from how it sourced fabrics and produced and designed to how and when collections were presented, it appeared that denim brands landed on middle ground in 2021. The Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collections presented at the beginning of the year leaned into digital storytelling, allowing designers to experiment with visuals and sound, and keyed into qualities like durability and functionality that rose to prominence during the pandemic. Nods to workwear and the gorpcore-led trend for outdoor apparel featured throughout men’s collections. Wooyoungmi updated the classic denim work shirt with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Izabel Goulart Masters Glam Nautical Style in Metallic Crop Top, Mini Skirt & the ‘Barbie Feet’ Pose in St. Barts

Izabel Goulart rides a boat style. The model posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her enjoying some fun on a boat in St. Barts in a frilly, chic outfit. For the ensemble, Goulart donned a flouncy crop top that featured long bishop sleeves with a sleek tie. The matching skirt featured a gathered waistline and a fluffy hemline that bopped and moved as Goulart traveled down the boat’s stairs. Both pieces have a metallic pattern strewn throughout that added a nice pop of sparkle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) Goulart didn’t wear any...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Whitney Port Gets Tropically Breezy in Swirly Slip Dress & Chic Larroudé Sandals

Whitney Port took a carefree approach to vacation dressing while in the Bahamas. The “Hills” star posed on the beach for a series of Instagram snapshots, taken by husband Tim Rosenman. On her getaway, Port wore a silky white Rhode slip dress printed with black swirls. The breezy number featured short side slits, as well as two thin spaghetti straps. Port paired the dress with a yellow tiger stripe-printed bucket hat by Double Rainbouu. A pair of large sunglasses, two beaded necklaces and a multicolored striped Sensi Studio tote completed her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
APPAREL
Fatherly

Finished Watching Get Back? Now Build Your Favorite LEGO Beatle

While this 2,933-piece set is made up mostly of simple, smooth topped 1×1 rounds in about a dozen colors, the result is a 15 3/4-inch square, wall-worthy Beatles mosaic. But you’re going to have to work for it. The Beatles set, part of Lego’s Art series, is a mosaic with each box containing the parts and instructions to build one of the four icons. The likenesses are pulled from The Beatles white album and if you want the fab four all at once, you’ll have to buy four kits.
LIFESTYLE
malemodelscene.net

Kit Butler is the Face of LOEWE X SPIRITED AWAY Collection

Luxury house LOEWE and Japanese animation film studio Studio Ghibli team up for a capsule collection, inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning anime Spirited Away. LOEWE x Spirited Away limited edition capsule collection will launch on January 7th, 2022. Supermodel Kit Butler stars in the campaign captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Dovile Drizyte, and art direction by M/M (Paris). Production by Holmes Production.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy