Why Luxury Watches Are Timeless Favorites

Watch expert Osvaldo Patrizzi explains the ongoing appeal of Rolex, and talks us through the brand’s most collectable and valuable models. In the world of watches, is there any company more iconic than Rolex? Highly desirable, a market leader for decades, and according to Forbes magazine last year one of the top 100 most recognised and powerful brands in the world. Founded in 1905, Rolex is never far from the public eye. Once the favoured watch brand of James Bond, in the books and early movies, it has remained prominent in popular culture, and enjoys a long association with the late actor Paul Newman – the style of Cosmograph Daytona favoured by him has become one of the most sought after by collectors, while the model he owned personally achieved US$17.8 million (Dhs65.37 million) at auction in 2017, making it the third most expensive watch in history.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO