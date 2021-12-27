ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Section of State Route 18 Washed Away During Christmas Eve Rainstorm

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The washed away section is near Panorama Point in the San Bernardino Mountains and is the main road...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestline, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Traffic
San Bernardino, CA
Government
City
Lake Arrowhead, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy