It was only a short while ago that headlines related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dominated the news, first due to their high profile divorce and then due to the lawsuits the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed in the wake of an opp ed his ex had written. A lawsuit in the U.S. is still ongoing, though a lawsuit in the U.K. has wrapped. Interest has been high from fans of both actors throughout this process, leading to a new documentary on Discovery+ that aims to weigh in on both sides. Subsequently, an old pal of Depp’s and a lawyer involved in one of the suits have revealed some thoughts that will be a part of the upcoming doc.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO