Gun violence keeps Pittsburgh Police busy during Christmas weekend

Around 430 Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh Police officers responded to calls reporting several shots fired in the area of Viola Street on the North Side.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the back on nearby Tretow Street. The juvenile was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses tell police the shots came from a vehicle that was later recovered on Watson Boulevard. That vehicle was found to be stolen.

The shooting marked the third day in a row there was a shooting victim in Pittsburgh.

On Christmas Day, a man was shot multiple times in Highland Park.

And on Christmas Eve, a man was found with gunshot wounds on North Avenue and Middle Street on the North Side.

There have been no arrests yet in any of those shootings.