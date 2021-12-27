Man, 31, fatally shot in front of Queens home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 31-year-old man was fatally shot on a residential street in Queens early Monday morning, police said.

Peter Johnson, of South Jamaica, was shot in the head on 212th Street, near Hollis Avenue, in Queens Village just before 1 a.m.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a man shot in front of a home found Johnson unconscious.

He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately known.

No arrests have been reported amid an ongoing investigation, police said.