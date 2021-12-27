ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

FHA Loan Limits Are Rising in 2022

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACLf3_0dWeHx8I00

Image source: Getty Images


It's hardly a secret that home prices have been soaring. We can thank limited supply and high buyer demand for that.

Not surprisingly, conforming loan limits will increase in 2022 to accommodate today's higher home values. FHA loan limits will be rising as well.

FHA loans are a great option for borrowers who want to buy a home but have limited funds to put down at closing. These mortgages allow borrowers to put down as little as 3.5%, and they also come with lower credit score requirements than conventional loans.

Right now, FHA loan limits in most of the country are $356,360. In high-cost areas, the limit is $822,375. And in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the limit is $1,233,550. All of these figures apply to single-family properties.

Come 2022, FHA loan limits will increase to the following levels:

  • $420,680 for most of the country
  • $970,800 for high-cost areas
  • $1,456,200 for Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Again, these limits apply to single-family homes. It's possible to take out an FHA loan for a multi-unit home, and those limits are higher. Individual buyers generally look at single-family homes when applying for a mortgage, whereas those buying a property as an investment may be interested in multi-unit homes. To be clear, you can only take out an FHA loan for a home you intend to occupy yourself. But you can buy a multi-unit home, occupy one unit, and rent out the others.

Should you take out an FHA loan?

The upside of getting an FHA loan is that you don't need to bring a high down payment to the table. With home prices being so high these days, coming up with 10% or more -- which many conventional lenders require -- can be challenging. An FHA loan offers more flexibility.

Also, to get a conventional mortgage, you need a minimum credit score of 620. But you can take out an FHA loan with a score as low as 500 if you're able to make a 10% down payment. For a lower down payment, you'll need a minimum credit score of 580.

That said, there's a downside to borrowing via an FHA loan. These mortgages charge an upfront premium of 1.75% of your loan amount. They also charge ongoing mortgage insurance premiums of 0.45% to 1.05%, leaving you on the hook for extra fees.

Furthermore, FHA loans require you to live in the home you're borrowing money to finance. If your goal is to purchase an investment property that you don't occupy, then you'll need to figure out another way to finance it.

Do your research

It makes sense for FHA loan limits to rise in 2022 in the wake of increasing home values. If you're interested in buying a home in the coming year, it pays to see if an FHA loan is right for you. You may find that it's easier for you to qualify for an FHA loan than a conventional loan, and that the aforementioned limits make it more than possible to purchase a home in your target area.

If you're hoping to get an FHA loan, shop around with different FHA lenders to see what rates they have to offer. While FHA loan limits are universal, each lender sets its own rates, so it pays to do some research before moving forward.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
realtybiznews.com

Should You Get an FHA Loan?

Buying a home can be tough. From finding the right agent to work with, to sorting through listings until you find your dream home, to figuring out innovative ways to keep your costs down, to outbidding all the other buyers in 2021’s red hot market, it’s easy to overlook one of the most important (and most nerve-wracking) aspects of buying a home — the financing.
REAL ESTATE
moneytalksnews.com

Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage or Invest?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Recently, on the NewRetirement Facebook group, Linda asked about what she should do with a recent inheritance. She asked whether she should pay off her mortgage or invest. She wrote: “I am 77 and have a mortgage with $150,000 left on it....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Fha Mortgage#Conforming Loan#Fha
Motley Fool

How to Save $1,000 on an Average Income

Here's how to sock away your first $1,000, even if your earnings aren't so robust. It's important to have money in savings for emergencies and unplanned expenses. While saving money on an average salary isn't easy, this strategy could help you sock away your first $1,000 relatively quickly. You'll often...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Reverse mortgage handbook feedback deadline again extended by FHA

For the second time, the Federal Housing Administration has extended the review and feedback period for the draft sections covering reverse mortgages in its handbook. The draft sections, which would enshrine approximately 150 Mortgagee Letters and other policy documents that are currently used by mortgagees when originating or servicing Home Equity Conversion Mortgages into the Single Family Housing Policy Handbook 4000.1, were first placed for comments on Sept. 29 with the initial period expiring on Nov. 15.
REAL ESTATE
BobVila

How to Get a Home Loan With Bad Credit in Just 6 Steps

Read any article about how to get a home loan and the first thing you’ll see is “check your credit!” As you dig into the home loan process, you’ll find that almost every part of it is connected to your credit score: whether you can even get a loan, the interest rates, the terms, and the kind of insurance you’ll have to add.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox32chicago.com

Should I pay off my student loans or invest?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Not sure if you should pay off...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTSA

The Student Loan (Pandemic) Payment Pause

Just in case you’ve forgotten, there’s a student loan crisis in America. The amount owed in the U.S. is over $1.5 trillion dollars! (Yes, that’s with a T!) There hasn’t been a lot of attention given to that figure during 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with good reason. In March of 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act—also known as the CARES Act. You probably remember that because of the stimulus checks you received.
EDUCATION
redmond-reporter.com

Best Bad Credit Loans In 2022 – Top Payday Lenders For Instant Cash Advance And Installment Loans For Bad Credit With Best Interest Rates | No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval

Nobody consciously chooses to have a bad credit score. It’s a twist of unfortunate fate that happens to many people. But several things can contribute to it, such as a prolonged illness that requires expensive medical care, a natural disaster that takes everything away, or going bankrupt, just to mention a few.
CREDITS & LOANS
kirklandreporter.com

Loans And No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval | Emergency Loans And Personal Loans For Bad Credit

Nobody wakes up and chooses to wreck their credit rating. It’s either an emergency or other bigger issues that get people stuck with bad credit scores. Unfortunately, most creditors do not understand this. Instead, they are similar to the strict parents who do not take anything other than A on their kid’s report card. If you are in a similar situation, this might be your lucky day.
CREDITS & LOANS
BobVila

Mortgage Insurance vs. Homeowners Insurance: 5 Differences to Know About

When you’re buying a house, the sticker price on the home itself is only the beginning of what you’ll pay. Closing costs, fees, interest, and various forms of insurance will all tack extra dollars onto your monthly payment and can make it tricky to establish how much you can really afford to spend. Insurance, by definition, is designed to protect from financial harm. The policyholder pays a premium in exchange for financial coverage in the event of a loss that the policy indicates is covered. There are several different kinds of insurance available when purchasing a home, and the differences between them can be difficult to parse. Homeowners insurance and mortgage insurance may both be required by your lender, but why? What do they do? How are they different? You may have questions, such as “Is my homeowners insurance included in my mortgage?” and “Can I cancel my private mortgage insurance at some point?” At a time when you’re spending more money than you thought possible, it can be helpful to really understand what you’re paying for and why it’s necessary (or required) as you line up the costs of your home purchase and begin to budget for your monthly payments.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy