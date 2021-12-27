ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WINTER DROUGHT WATER SAVING TIPS

By Z107.7 News
 4 days ago

Winter is in full swing here in the Morongo Basin, along with water conservation efforts. As California’s drought continues, Hilary Sloane offers these winter water-saving tips…. When washing your hands, turn the water off while lathering up and turn water...

AFP

Drought-hit western US walloped by powerful winter storm

A powerful winter storm battered the western United States Monday, dumping much-needed snow on the drought-parched mountains of California, but causing travel misery over a wide area. Three feet (one meter) of snow had fallen in 24 hours on parts of the Sierra Nevada range, taking December's total to a record-breaking 16 feet, and bolstering the badly depleted snowpack that feeds the region's reservoirs. "We were definitely not expecting a wet winter," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Nevada Snow Laboratory at UC Berkeley, California. "It just so happens that we ended up with a lot more snow this year than we expected, which is a pleasant surprise, of course," Schwartz told AFP.
Tips to Prevent Frozen Water Pipes

Roseville, Calif.- Frigid temperatures can cause one of winter’s worst woes – frozen water pipes. Property owners and residents can take some simple precautions to prevent the inconvenience and expense of frozen water pipes. Insulate Pipes and faucets outdoors and in unheated areas. Wrap pipes with pipe-insulating material,...
NewsChannel 36

Winter Safety Tips

Temperatures are getting colder as we officially begin winter. Average high temperatures will hover around freezing. There are many adjustments that can be made to be fully prepared for the season change. When heading outdoors, be sure to be vigilant of icy pavement. This will help avoid any potential falls....
TheHorse.com

Winter Horse Care Tips for Owners

Horses can live outside in comfort year round with a few amenities provided by their owners. Winter horse care requires feed modifications, attention to detail, mud and ice management, and shelter from the elements. Feed Modifications. The average horse needs to consume 2% of his body weight per day to...
arkvalleyvoice.com

Late to the trough: Living with junior water rights, drought, lemonade and guns

An essay as part of the ongoing series, “The Power of Water”. In a perfect world, nobody would need to care about prior appropriation. It means this. The date on your water rights has everything to do with water getting on your fields and how long you are able to use it. Unlike birth certificates and things stored in your refrigerator, the earlier your date, the better.
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEXAS GARDENING: Buffalograss needs water in prolonged droughts

Dear Neil: How well is buffalograss suited for use as a lawn in Texas? The area where I’d like to use it is part sun/part shade. Can I get away with not watering it once it’s established?. A: Buffalograss is quite drought-tolerant (equal to, or slightly better than...
z1077fm.com

BURRTEC BULKY ITEM PICKUP, HOLIDAY SCHEDULE AND E-WASTE DISPOSAL

The holidays are wrapping up and spring cleaning will soon be here. With the new additions of gifts and presents galore in your home, you may be in need of a bulky item pick up or need to dispose of electronics. Ernest Figueroa has these reminders from Burrteec for your holiday disposals…
newscenter1.tv

Tips for keeping pets warm this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Even our four-legged friends get cold during the winter season. With winter weather here for the season and recent temperatures dipping below zero in the evenings, the Humane Society of the Black Hills is making sure people keep their pets safe. Keeping in mind a...
abc7amarillo.com

Panhandle Runs on Water: Amid drought producers hopeful for moisture

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As the Texas Panhandle continues to face the ongoing drought. ABC7 News reports in this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water the forecast for the New Year’s Holiday offers some hope for a little moisture. “Well we're always upbeat when we get a chance...
wfxrtv.com

Energy saving tips

With all the lights, cooking, and baking, our utility meters are working overtime. Ted Puzio from Southern Trust Home Services offers some ideas to save money on your holiday energy bills.
Laist.com

California Is Considering Emergency Water Use Rules To Stem The Drought

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. As the state's drought emergency continues, Californians could soon...
Gephardt Daily

Most of Utah downgraded from exceptional to extreme drought after winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Most of Utah has been downgraded from exceptional to extreme drought after a winter storm hit the state Tuesday night. Nearly all of the state has been downgraded from exceptional drought; 78.71% remains in extreme drought, said a news release from the Utah Division of Water Resources.
almanac.com

Tips to Avoid Winter Weight Gain

Why do we put on pounds during the winter, anyway?. One theory is it's in our genes. As the days shortened and the weather got cooler, our earliest ancestors' hormone balance changed, creating the urge to consume the highest-calorie foods and store body fat against the coming scarcity. Remember that crops had been harvested and stored foods had to last through the barren winters.
everettpost.com

Winter Weather Tips For The Road

Baby, it’s cold outside! This holiday song echoes North Sound December weather thus far. With the winter solstice just days away on December 21st and La Nina in place offering the strong likelihood of cooler than average temperatures and wetter than normal precipitation, the North Sound may be in store for one or more significant snow events through early next year.
Maryland Reporter

5 Tips for LTL Shipping in Winter

Shipping managers understand the complexity of LTL shipping when weather conditions are terrible. Whether it’s a blizzard, hurricane or even a sand storm, there is a definite risk of shipping delays over land and this causes many companies to immediately plan for secondary supply avenues, thereby raising costs. However,...
