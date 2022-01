Let’s face it. Life can be stressful and even overwhelming at times. It is essential to develop restorative and rejuvenating practices to promote peace of mind and vitality. Simple breathing and meditation techniques can promote physical and mental well-being, allowing us to live more fulfilling lives. This can also help reduce our reliance on medications, which can have harmful side effects on ourselves and the environment. These techniques can also help us develop greater awareness, allowing us to more deeply understand how our actions impact the planet and to make sustainable lifestyle adjustments.

