New Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis has a playbook. Literally. He has developed and often carries around with him “The List,” a spreadsheet of what he sees as the city’s biggest needs and issues. And he also knows city government, having served as city manager in Traverse City and other communities for more than 30 years. But Lewis ran unopposed, so many residents might not know much about him. And what’s at the top of “The List?” The Ticker sat down with him over coffee.

14 DAYS AGO