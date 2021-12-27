Denver partnership offers medical, addiction treatment for patients ready for a change

The nurses and doctors told Melissa Mullins she should've been dead, that they were shocked the infection eating away at her heart hadn't killed her. But it didn't, and so here she lay, alone in a hospital room with a clear head for the first time in who knows how long.

So she had a talk with God.

It had been a while since they last talked. She'd felt bad, praying when she was a user. Asking God for $20 to pay for meth or heroin didn't seem like the practice's intended purpose.

But the time seemed right. Exhausted by her addiction, she'd suspected something was wrong for months before her talk with God. In August 2019, she woke up so sick she knew she couldn't avoid the hospital anymore. She couldn't walk. She stole a bike, rode to 7-Eleven, bounced off the window and asked the clerk to call an ambulance. He told her to get out. She filled up a cup at the soda fountain and told him to call the police.

Intravenous drug use can often lead to serious infections. In Melissa's case, it was in her heart, and she needed a new valve. She finally wanted to get clean, and hospital officials needed to know she would stick with it before they blessed the surgery. She wanted to go into treatment again, and by pure luck, a just-launched program would allow her to walk out of a hospital directly into Sobriety House, where she could complete her long-term antibiotics and begin her recovery.

Hospital beds like foxholes are no strangers to cosmic bargaining. And like those before her, Melissa made a deal with her God.

"If I go through this, and I make it through, I'm definitely going to be taking this as a sign, that I'm supposed to be here, and I'm not going to keep screwing up" — she paused for a breath — "any more."

After the surgery at UCHealth, Melissa transferred in late September 2019 to Denver Health. The hospital had recently launched a pilot program with Sobriety House to serve intravenous drug users who'd developed serious infections. Often, those patients would need lengthy stays in the hospital: The IV antibiotics need weeks to run their course, and providers couldn't risk letting a patient with a drug problem leave with an IV line that gave easy access to the heart.

Stuck in the hospital for weeks, these patients — like Melissa — often were alone with their thoughts, clean, for the first time in a while. The situation presents an opportunity to open the door to treatment for those who are ready, said Denver Health's Michelle Gaffaney, a physician assistant at the hospital's behavioral health services outpatient clinic, while freeing up hospital space and making use of those semi-captive weeks.

Thanks to grant funding in 2018, Denver Health partnered with Sobriety House to send patients who would otherwise spend a month in a hospital bed finishing up antibiotics to the treatment facility to take the meds and begin their recovery at the same time. Those patients could also begin medication-assisted therapy — Suboxone or methadone — to begin kicking heroin or other opioids.

The program allowed for a "warm handoff" from the hospital to treatment, said Jacob Frye, the operations director for Sobriety House.

"Thereby cutting out the option of just discharging folks to the street and having them inevitably end up back in the hospital," he said.

Sobriety House wanted to expand its services, and this opened a door both for the facility and for users who may be ready. Getting treatment isn't easy, even if you are ready, Frye and others said, and hospitals can be a less-than-welcoming environment for drug users. They often don't have phones or any other resources to help them find — let alone pay for — treatment.

"This project and pilot program were pretty decent ways to sort of circumvent those barriers for people," Frye said.

Three years after the grant funding came through, the project is expanding. It will now offer other medical, psychiatric and medication-assisted therapy to Sobriety House residents, beyond specific infections for opioid users like Melissa. Alcoholics or meth users, for instance, now qualify. Gaffaney said the goal is to begin referring two to three people to the program every week.

The pilot included seven patients, five of whom completed both the antibiotic course and at least the first 28 days at Sobriety House. Gaffaney said the hospital and facility are still processing long-term data, but there were "no bad outcomes" for patients: Nobody tried to use their IV line to inject anything other than antibiotics.

Christmas Day marked two years and four months clean for Melissa. She's effusive about the partnership and about Sobriety House in general. She wants to go back and work there, or maybe volunteer, talk to newcomers. She's talkative, generally — she's used to telling her story to "a group of alcoholics and addicts," she joked, and has adopted the total-honesty-even-with-a-stranger perspective.

She's spent much of the past two years at Sobriety House or in one of its affiliated apartments. But she has her own place now, with her striped cat, Cosmo, and her son, Jonathan. She's furnished and decorated her home. One wall bears a big decal of a lotus flower, which she also has tattooed in black on her right arm. You can almost see her apartment from Denver Health, just across Broadway.

Melissa's reconnected with family, a beloved cousin, and she's keeping busy, keeping a schedule. When she went to a family Christmas party this year, people asked her to bring things, and she actually brought them. The importance of those little things, of depending on others and being dependable, have come into sharper focus.

She has affirmations for herself, too, things she'll say, either until she believes them or to reinforce that they're real. "I am capable." "I am a good mom." "I'm sober today."