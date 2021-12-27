ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Construction begins on Larimer County behavioral health facility in south Fort Collins

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Construction began this month on Larimer County's new behavioral health facility.

The voter-approved 55,000-square-foot facility is now under construction at 2100 W. Trilby Road, at the corner of Taft Hill and Trilby roads in southwest Fort Collins, one year after county officials broke ground at the site.

The facility will serve county residents who need urgent treatment for mental health or substance use disorders, according to a county news release.

The facility will provide the following services:

  • Behavioral health urgent care, available 24/7
  • Two levels of withdrawal management
  • Social detox
  • Medically monitored detox
  • Medication-assisted treatment
  • Crisis stabilization unit: A short-term residential treatment program for people with moderate or severe acute psychiatric disorder or co-occurring crises
  • Short-term intensive residential treatment: a program for clients in recovery after detox
  • Care coordination
  • Bridge Clinic for transitional care
  • On-site pharmacy and lab services

The treatment options at the facility will give law enforcement another option to take someone in crisis instead of jail or the hospital, Executive Director of Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Laurie Stolen previously told the Coloradoan. This other option will help people "get the appropriate level of care the first time," Stolen said.

The county has contracted with SummitStone Health Partners and UCHealth to provide the care and treatment in the facility, according to the news release.

Inside the 64-bed crisis facility there will be:

  • A reception area and lobby
  • Public and first-responder entrances
  • Triage and observation spaces
  • A crisis stabilization unit
  • Detox space
  • Short-term treatment units
  • A pharmacy
  • A laboratory
  • Food services
  • An exercise and wellness room
  • Meeting space
  • An administrative wing

While construction is ongoing, people can expect minor traffic impacts on Taft Hill Road while utilities are brought to the site, but only for a few days, project manager Kevin Hoff from Haselden Construction said in a news release. Trilby Road will remain open except for paving work shortly before the facility is set to open in summer 2023.

Voters approved funding for the facility in 2018 through a 0.25% sales tax. The project was initially expected to cost about $35 million, but projected costs have risen to more than $43 million, according to county budget documents.

A time capsule has been placed at the site of the new facility with items that "signify our community's awareness of behavioral health needs," including campaign items and memorabilia from the 2018 campaign, a photo album of news stories and a copy of the master plan, according to a county news release.

The county has budgeted $30.6 million for facility construction in 2022.

For more information on the project, visit larimer.org/behavioralhealth/facility.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

