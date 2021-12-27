ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Thursday's Spartanburg Herald-Journal will be a combined newspaper for Dec. 30-Jan. 1

By Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKdCp_0dWeFKnD00

Due to the holiday weekend, our Thursday edition will serve as a combined edition for Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. No newspaper will be delivered Friday or Saturday.

Here’s how to find the latest news and your favorite puzzles and comics.

You can find the latest news at Herald-Journal and on our mobile app. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday.

Where will the Friday and Saturday comics and puzzles appear?

We are supplying our subscribers with access to their Friday and Saturday comics and puzzles through the e-edition , which will post Friday and Saturday morning.

Where can I get caught up on the news that would have been published Friday and Saturday?

The latest news and information is always at Herald-Journal . These will be updated as normal on Friday and Saturday, along with our Twitter and Facebook pages.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via the Herald-Journal — and unlimited content.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

You can contact customer service through one of the methods below.

To fill in phone number and email, go to HELP.GoUpstate.com

To get information

Call: 864-582-8558

If leaving a voicemail, please include this information:

  • Name of the person on your subscription account
  • Delivery address
  • Phone number
  • Email address

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Thursday's Spartanburg Herald-Journal will be a combined newspaper for Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herald Journal
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

430
Followers
79
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy