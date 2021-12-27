ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Give the gift of forever-hot coffee with this must-have gadget

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ug2K_0dWeFJuU00

Even though Christmas Day has passed, there may still be some gifts to get for those you have yet to see. But before you freak out and start throwing meaningless gift cards in everybody's stocking, try belatedly gifting your loved ones with something they can really get a lot of use out of all year round.

If you want to put things that people can actually use this year, opt for this ingenious Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug and Wireless Charging Pad Set . It's on sale for just $84.95 (reg. $94).

Not only does it have the power to wirelessly replenish your phone's battery at a moment's notice, but it can also keep your tea or coffee piping hot until the very last sip, which, quite frankly, is the real definition of a Christmas miracle.

This state-of-the-art mug-heating system is revolutionary, capable of maintaining a temperature as hot as 130°F for as long as you want. Whether it's tea, hot cocoa, or your favorite java blend, you can rest assured it'll never get cold, no matter how long it sits there. Simply pour your beverage of choice into the self-heating mug and use its included ceramic lid to keep things nice and toasty. After using this thing once, you'll never know how you lived without it.

As if infinitely hot coffee wasn't impressive enough, this gadget also serves as a wireless charger for your smartphone. Simply plug it in with its USB-C port, and use it to wirelessly gas up your phone whenever you need to. Thanks to its sleek, minimalist design, you can easily keep it on your desk, nightstand, or take it with you on trips.

Whether it's for your mother-in-law, your cousin, or your favorite co-worker, this self-eating coffee mug and wireless charging pad make for an excellent gift. And considering the fact that it boasts tons of high ratings online and countless rave reviews, this gadget is sure to put a smile on anyone's face this holiday.

Save 10% on the Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug & Wireless Charging Pad Set , now just $84.95 .

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
Transform any room with this galaxy projector, now 32% off
Cut through your holiday shopping list with this massive sale on Japanese knife sets
Indulge in 25 days of goodies with this must-have advent calendar
Get 6 bottles of award-winning wine delivered to your door for $30
This 500-piece puzzle could win you up to a million bucks
Stay smooth and save time with this hair removal handset
Save 20% on this Dollar Flight Club subscription for the holidays
These Cyber Week deals offer serious savings on 10 great holiday gifts
Save 20% on these tech goodies for Cyber Week
Up your productivity with 40% off this Mac bundle for Cyber Week
This ear wax remover is part of a Cyber Week deal you don't want to miss
These piano lessons subscriptions are on sale for Cyber Week
Send a more inclusive greeting card this holiday season with Culture Greetings
This bread maker is 50% off ahead of Black Friday
Save before Black Friday on this transforming dining table with a bench and coffee table
Enjoy pre-Black Friday doorbuster prices on this LED space-saving corner floor lamp
Gift your favorite adventurer a subscription to Babbel before this deal disappears
Toss your old disposable brush and upgrade to the Shyn Sonic electric toothbrush
Apple fanatics will love the pre-Black Friday savings on these cool accessories
Style your hair in less time and for less money with this pre-Black Friday deal
Tap into Amazon's selling power with a pre-Black Friday deal on dropshipping courses
This 3-piece EcoEgg laundry set is on sale for 15% off in pre-Black Friday sale
10 discounted gifts your favorite Apple enthusiast will love
Save over $100 on this under desk exercise bike during pre-Black Friday Sale
This $25 Restaurant.com gift card is under $5 ahead of Black Friday
Shop these pre-Black Friday deals for all the music lovers in your life
Let your inner Picasso shine with these epic $30 drawing lessons
Charge 13 devices simultaneously with a Kickstarter-funded powerhouse generator
Gas up 3 devices at once with this floating charging stand
Save $39 on a high-tech turntable that adds vintage flair to your listening experience
This Kickstarter-funded pop-up cabin attaches right to your car
Satisfy your wanderlust for less with TravelHacker
Say goodbye to annoying ear irritation with this visual ear cleaner
Brush your teeth the right way with the SymplBrush starter kit
This $75 writing tool will finally kick writer's block to the curb
This 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a multi-tasking maven's dream
Don't head into the rainy season without this at-home golf simulator
Check out these 7 deals on Callaway golf products before you hit the green
Step up your golf game with this 14% off innovative training tool
This anti-snoring sleep aid could save your relationship
Give your kitchen a major upgrade with over $250 off this Japanese master knife set
Up your photography game with over $200 off this Pro GPS drone
Treat yourself to 400 retro video games with this $25 handheld console
Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership for under $20 through the end of October
This dual-screen laptop monitor can turn you into a multi-tasking maven
Catch more ZZZs with this shredded memory foam bamboo pillow
Let the world know you're vaccinated so life can finally get back to normal
Treat yourself to this refurbished 6th generation Apple iPad for under $350
These money-making online course bundles won't be this discounted for long
Don't go on another trip abroad without these must-have travel subscriptions
Make all your streaming portable with $200 off this pocket projector
Science experts created training software to take your baseball skills to the next level
This bracelet lets the world know you're vaccinated
This cordless spin mop and polisher will leave your floors spotless
Give any room in your home an extra bit of style with this LED corner floor lamp
This pro knife sharpener will actually make you look forward to food prepping
Never miss a show or sporting event again — this app keeps all your streaming services in one spot
Remove up to 10 times more plaque with this sleek electric toothbrush

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Coffee#Gadget#Apple Products#Gift Cards#Java#Usb C
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets Ever' — and They're Up to 45% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been waking up in scratchy, pilling bed sheets, you're long overdue for an upgrade. Rather than spend hours searching through set after set, take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and opt for the Easeland Bed Sheet Set, which is up to 45 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
Simplemost

Mason Jar Lights Are A Fun Holiday Craft You Can Keep Up All Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Do-it-yourself lighting doesn’t always sound like the best idea for us non-electricians. But DIY...
LIFESTYLE
B98.5

Amazon Selling New Homes For Less Than $11,000, And Free Shipping

When you think about buying a new home, Amazon probably doesn't top your list of places to look but, maybe it should be, especially with the real estate market being so crazy. Modular as well as prefabbed homes are selling like hot cakes on the mega online retailer! Many they can't even keep in-stock, they sell out as fast as they get posted!
LIFESTYLE
Audacy

Audacy

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy