Pfizer antiviral pill could be risky with other widely used medications

Pfizer’s new pill for COVID-19, called Paxlovid, is expected to arrive in Arizona this week. On December 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid. It is for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID. It can be prescribed to those 12 and over who weigh at least 88 pounds. Paxlovid is the first oral antiviral that has received a federal emergency authorization. According to experts, it has shown effectiveness in preventing the progression of illness in people who have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Arizona Department of Health Services spokesman Steve Elliot, the initial supply of Pfizer’s Paxlovid will be 1,100 doses with more coming in the weeks to come.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO