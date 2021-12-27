From Poundland To Cultural Hub: Catford Mews Reimagines Unused Retail Space

After climbing fashion’s corporate ladder, friends Nicole Marra and Tina Bhojwani both found themselves at a fork in their professional lives. With executive-level stints at the likes of Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent (Marra) and Dolce & Gabbana and Donna Karan (Bhojwani) behind them, they found themselves putting their heads together to come up with a new purposeful venture. It was perfect timing too, as Bhojwani had launched her own conscious brand, AERA New York. Enter the duo’s new baby, Figure Eight: a sustainable luxury platform and pop-up in Soho. The fashion veterans’ multi-brand experiential boutique aims to not only bring together companies who are worthy of sharing a spotlight on, but to also create a space where the full spectrum of sustainability and how it applies to our daily lives and interactions can be explored and highlighted. The Daily caught up with Marra to hear how it came to be.

