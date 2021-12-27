ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish banking watchdog files complaint against ex-cenbank head - source

 4 days ago

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog filed a criminal complaint against five people, including a former central bank governor, over comments which it said violated banking regulations, a banking watchdog source and state media said on Monday.

The sources said those named in the complaint were two opposition politicians - including ex-central bank governor Durmus Yilmaz from the Iyi Party - two economists and a journalist.

The regulation they are accused of violating concerns the spreading via public channels of "unfounded claims that can harm or tarnish the reputation of a bank".

It was not clear which specific comments triggered the complaint. Yilmaz, who was governor between 2006 and 2011, was not immediately available to comment on the allegation.

The lira currency plummeted to record lows this month on widespread concerns about Turkey's monetary policy. It surged some 50% last week after forex market intervention and the announcement of a lira deposits protection plan, but remains 35% weaker than a year ago.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Turkish cenbank intervenes in FX market as lira hits 17/dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars, due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira touched a record low of 17.0705 against the U.S. currency. It was the fifth time the central...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Turkish watchdog moves to ease currency impact on bank capital

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) on Tuesday extended measures aimed at easing the impact of recent currency volatility on banks' capital reserves. In a statement, the BDDK said banks could calculate their capital adequacy ratios (CAR) by using the average exchange rate of the last 252 working days until further notice. That measure had been due to expire at the of this year.
WORLD
wkzo.com

Turkish cenbank could sign swap deals in two weeks -BloombergHT

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s Central Bank could sign two currency swap deals in two weeks, its governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday according to broadcaster BloombergHT. On Thursday, Reuters reported that talks between Turkey’s central bank and counterparts in Azerbaijan and the UAE on securing a possible currency...
WORLD
AFP

Turkish lira crisis turns political with lawsuit threat

Turkey's currency crisis turned increasingly political on Thursday after a top minister urged citizens to sue economists who commented on social media about the lira's slide. Nebati accused the commentators of using "psychological warfare" by urging Turks to buy gold and dollars in order to preserve their savings against further lira slides.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low beyond 15 against the dollar on Thursday ahead of another expected interest rate cut by the central bank, which has fallen in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic programme. The lira weakened as much as...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Turkish Lira in 29% Surge Against the Pound

The Lira had reversed more than half of a punishing multi-month sell-off by Tuesday after the government introduced a new depositors’ saving scheme that could have scope to reverse the currency-crushing trend of ‘dollarisation’ in the months ahead. Turkey’s Lira has staged a swift and relentless recovery...
CURRENCIES
kfgo.com

Turkish banks hiked rates in race for lira deposits -sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish banks reacted to the government’s new lira-defence scheme by jacking up loan rates in a race to attract lira deposits, in what could be a surprise for borrowers expecting cheaper credit, banking sources and a company told Reuters. Rates on deposits jumped to more...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Police watchdog will not investigate No 10 party complaint

Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb initially wrote to the watchdog to make a complaint. The police watchdog has decided it will not investigate a complaint over the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party. Scotland Yard referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

Comments / 0

