Week 17 in the NFL is right around the corner, but we'll have to wait a little longer than we've grown accustomed to with no Thursday game on the docket. The bulk of the action will go down on Sunday with the Browns and Steelers wrapping things up on Monday night. While we only have two weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still pretty open, especially in the AFC with only the Chiefs currently owning a ticket into the postseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO