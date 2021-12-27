ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Supreme x New York Yankees x Timberland Field Boot: Buy Here

By Fabian Gorsler
Highsnobiety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Supreme’s MLB collection, the New York brand has brought Timberland — the quintessential NYC boot — on board for an exciting three-way collaboration. The reworked Field Boot features a waterproof premium nubuck upper and arrives in three colorways....

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 1

