ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Officials looking for missing Mississippi man last seen Christmas evening

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsGcE_0dWeBSkd00

The Jasper County Sheriffs Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Ronnie Brunson was last seen around 6 p.m. in Laurel Saturday.

Brunson is described as a Black male, age 67.

Brunson drives a white 2000 Silverado with the personalized car tag “Estelle.”

If anyone has seen Brunson or has information as to his whereabouts, please call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 764-2588 or the Laurel Police Department.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Jasper County, MS
Jasper County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office along with other Mississippi law enforcement are on the lookout for an inmate with Panola County ties who has escaped Wednesday. Officials with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office report that state inmate, Andrew Emerick went off-camera and through a fence at the state inmate work camp in Ackerman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Police
Magnolia State Live

Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt after a suspect ran a stolen vehicle into the woods and fled on foot. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed while officers continue the manhunt for Willie Gene Qualls.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men charged with Christmas Eve kidnapping after victim opens trunk at red light and runs into woods

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping another man early Christmas Eve. Two two men, both of Moss Point, were jailed and charged with kidnapping another Moss Point man, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The 50-year old victim was pistol-whipped and beaten, suffering several...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy