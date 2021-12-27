ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What’s Next For Overstock.com’s Stock After 40% Drop In Last Month?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), an American internet retailer, saw its stock fall by 41% to $62 in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 fell by 1.2% over the last twenty-one trading days. The stock fell on anticipation of weak Q4 2021 numbers. Now, is OSTK stock poised to...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are up Thursday as the cryptocurrency miner trades higher with the crypto market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Mara Digital Holdings was up 1.84% at $34.54 Thursday at publication. Marathon Digital Holdings Daily Chart Analysis. The stock was trading in what...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.33% to $299.00 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. The stock's fall snapped a seven-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $2.65 short of its 52-week high ($301.65), which the company achieved on December 30th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overstock Com#Stock#American#Ostk 4 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

FuelCell's stock drops toward a 13-month low after surprise decline in revenue, wider-than-expected loss

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL, -12.95% sank 5.1% toward 13-month low in premarket trading Wednesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss as revenue surprisingly declined. The net loss for the quarter to Oct. 31 was $24.98 million, or 7 cents a share, after a loss of $19.66 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The number of shares outstanding increased to a weighted average of 366.67 million from 236.38 million. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 3 cents. Total revenue dropped 18.0% to $13.94 million, while the FactSet consensus called for 28% increase to $21.77 million. The decline in revenue was driven by a $5.6 million, or 102% decline, in service agreements and license revenue to negative $0.1 million, while the FactSet consensus was for a 22% increase to $6.6 million. The company said the backlog was largely unchanged. "Looking forward, we are focused on executing against our existing project backlog, while simultaneously increasing our annualized production rate, repositioning our brand for the future and building the next generation sales structure," said Chief Executive Jason Few. The stock has tumbled 47.5% this year, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Peloton's stock drops toward a near 20-month low after Raymond James sees 'continued softness' in current quarter

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. dropped 2.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for the lowest close since May 4, 2020, after Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler said he's seen signs of "continued softness" in the December quarter. The at-home fitness company's stock has plummeted 58.5% since it reported after the Nov. 4 closing bell a wider-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss as revenue came up short of forecasts. Kessler also said he expects the company's 2022 financial guidance could end up even more downbeat than when it was provided last month. "When Peloton provided guidance, we believe the company was assuming a return to stronger seasonality in the December quarter following the slower summer seasonality," Kessler wrote in a note to clients. "Based on continued soft Google search trends data, we believe this could prove aggressive." He affirmed the market perform rating he's had on the stock since February, and estimates fair value for the stock at $38. In comparison to Peloton's stock woes, shares of fitness equipment maker Nautilus Inc. have plunged 44.0% since Nov. 4, fitness center operator Planet Fitness Inc.'s stock has slipped 0.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.2%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nikola Stock Sees A Strong Bounce Off Support: What's Next?

Nikola was down 0.32% at $11.06 Monday at publication. The past two days show a jump higher in price as the stock moves up away from the support level found near the $9 level. If the stock continues to push higher, it may eventually reach the resistance level near $20 where the stock has previously struggled to move above.
STOCKS
CNBC

Energy stocks posted a record year. What's next for the group?

In a notable turnaround, the energy sector — after years of lackluster returns, accentuated by the pandemic — is set to finish 2021 as the S&P 500's top-performing group. Energy's strength follows a recovery in oil and gas prices, but also marks a significant shift in companies' business models. Investors are now demanding healthier balance sheets, restrained spending and capital return in the form of dividends and buybacks.
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Next For Snap’s Stock?

Snap’s stock dropped after revenue missed consensus estimates because of Apple’s new privacy policies. For Q3 2021, revenue increased 57% y-o-y to $1,067 million while net loss reduced by more than 64% to $72 million compared to the same period of the previous year. Daily Active Users (DAU’s) were 306 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 57 million, or 23% y-o-y. The Q4 2021 guidance of revenue between $1,165 million and $1,205 million also proved to be a negative point for the stock. We expect Snap to resolve the challenge of Apple’s new privacy rules in the next few quarters and continue growing revenue and DAU’s.
STOCKS
Forbes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Has A 10% Upside Potential

Intercontinental Exchange stock (NYSE: ICE) has gained 17% YTD, and at its current price of $135 per share, it is trading 10% below its fair value of $151 – Trefis’ estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s valuation. The exchange posted better than expected results in the third quarter of 2021, with net revenues (total revenues minus transaction-based expenses) increasing 28% y-o-y to $1.8 billion. It was primarily driven by a 156% y-o-y jump in the mortgage technology segment, followed by a 7% increase in the exchange revenues. The exchange revenues benefited from higher average daily volume of contracts traded in the futures & options category. Further, the fixed income and data services stream also posted some growth in the quarter. The increase in top-line translated into a 62% y-o-y rise in the adjusted net income to $633 million.
STOCKS
CNBC

What's next for the metaverse

Jefferies' Andrew Uerkwitz gives investors the best way to play the metaverse. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
MARKETS
Benzinga

BlackBerry Stock Starts To Curl Higher: What's Next?

Blackberry Inc. (NYSE:BB) shares were trading higher Tuesday as many companies in the broader technology sector rebounded after Monday’s weakness. President Joe Biden announced additional measures to deal with the COVID-19 omicron variant, which has caused more volatility in markets recently. Blackberry was up 4.23% at $9.25 at the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy