ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mug shot released of NYC bodybuilder accused of shooting parents

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

The Brooklyn bodybuilder who allegedly shot his parents at their sprawling, $3.2 million Long Island estate appears stony-faced in his mug shot released by police.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, a personal trainer in East Williamsburg, is accused of shooting his father in the back and his mother in the head at their tony Hewlett Harbor home Saturday morning, according to Nassau County cops.

Tomassetti fled to New Jersey in a Cadillac Escalade, which State Police tracked via GPS and contacted the Mahwah Police Department for assistance when he reached that area, sources told the Daily Voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAudd_0dWeB5mP00
Dino Tomassetti is accused of shooting his father in the back and his mother in the head.

The 235-pound suspect was collared without incident just after 2 p.m. Sunday and charged as a fugitive from justice. He remains held at the Bergen County Jail pending an extradition hearing, according to the outlet.

His parents — Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and Vincenza Marsicano-Tomassetti, 64 — underwent surgery for their wounds, the New Jersey news outlet reported. The father is reportedly in the more serious condition.

Dino says on Instagram that he is a personal trainer at Retro Fitness locations in Forest Hills and Glendale, Queens. He boasts of personal records of 725 pounds in the deadlift, 625 pounds in the squat and 550 pounds in the bench press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHjZy_0dWeB5mP00
Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti underwent surgery for their gunshot wounds.

His family’s construction empire shaped the Big Apple’s skyline, according to the Daily Voice. Rocco Tomassetti’s Empire Transit Mix company reportedly provided the concrete for the Freedom Tower.

The pumped-up suspect’s late grandfather — Italian immigrant Dino Tomassetti Sr. — owned construction chain Laquila Group, whose projects included Goldman Sachs’ headquarters near Ground Zero and the Bank of America headquarters, the outlet said.

He also had been linked by the feds to organized crime, according to a 2006 report in the New York Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3tFP_0dWeB5mP00
Dino Tomassetti is a personal trainer at Retro Fitness locations in Forest Hills and Glendale, Queens.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04p2Gu_0dWeB5mP00
Dino Tomassetti is reportedly being held at Bergen County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

The then-79-year-old Tomassetti Sr. was under indictment for allegedly making thousands of dollars in illegal payoffs to union officials over a decade, according to the newspaper. He had denied the charges.

And in 1997, Rocco Tomassetti and his father were arrested for allegedly operating an illegal waste transfer station near the company’s headquarters in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, the Times reported.

Laquila also failed to disclose a 1987 racketeering indictment for bribing local officials to allow it to dump construction waste illegally in New Jersey, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vc4Zz_0dWeB5mP00
in 1997, Rocco Tomassetti and his father were arrested for allegedly operating an illegal waste transfer station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suqfL_0dWeB5mP00
The Tomassetti home in Hewlett Harbor, where Rocco and Vincenza were shot on Christmas morning.

The scheme was allegedly organized by a member of the Gambino crime organization.

The charges against Laquila were ultimately dropped as part of a $25,000 civil settlement, the Times reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Hewlett, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Hewlett, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Organized Crime#Bodybuilder#Hewlett Harbor#State Police#Gps#The Daily Voice#Retro Fitness#Empire Transit Mix#Italian#Laquila Group#The Bank Of America#The New York Times
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy