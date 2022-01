Rohit Tejwani was in the air Friday on his way to a layover in Salt Lake City when he learned he wouldn’t make it to his parents’ place by Christmas morning. The 34-year-old physician's connecting flight to Seattle was one of thousands of flights canceled by U.S. airlines over Christmas weekend. Tejwani had been looking forward to spending Christmas Day with his parents. It was the first time he had the day off in four years, and this holiday was particularly special because his mom just completed cancer treatment.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO