The Jets aren’t helping Joe Judge’s case

By Mark W. Sanchez
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
If the Giants’ performance does not doom Joe Judge, could the Jets’?

Regardless of the shots many are taking at Judge, he has proven bulletproof, judging by the vote of confidence in an ESPN report published Sunday. According to Adam Schefter, the Giants plan to retain both the head coach and quarterback Daniel Jones. Plans, though, are written in pencil, and the Giants players sure looked as if they wanted them erased on Sunday.

Without Daniel Jones, the Giants appeared to go without a passing game at all. There was little protection from the line, little ability from Jake Fromm (25 yards passing before he was pulled in the third), no running game (Saquon Barkley had 32 yards on 15 carries), and there was no defense that could have led the Giants to a win over the Eagles.

